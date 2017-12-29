‘This time I don’t know what I’m doing’ – Kimi Raikkonen joins Instagram

Formula 1 has broken a number of barriers when it comes to social media in the last two years, but Thursday saw another breakthrough for the sport.

Kimi Raikkonen joined Instagram.

A racing driver signing up to Instagram is usually no biggy – but Raikkonen has been one of two F1 drivers absent from all forms of social media for some time, the other being Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Raikkonen is one of the most popular racing drivers in the world, becoming something of a cult figure in F1 due to his monosyllabic nature and famous radio quotes, the most notable being: “Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing!”

But by his own admission, Raikkonen now does not know what he’s doing as he ventures into the big, wide world of Instagram complete with likes, hashtags and selfies.

Raikkonen’s wife, Minttu, has been on Instagram for some time, and likely helped give the Iceman the nudge to get some kind of social media presence.

Raikkonen’s arrival means that Vettel is the only driver without any kind of social media account – but don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“I just don’t understand why you have to constantly tell everyone what you are doing, where you are, who you are with,” Vettel told German broadcaster RTL back in June.

“I simply don’t have this need, but at the same time I don’t blame people if they are constantly talking about themselves.

“I think I grew up in a generation that was quite shy of having pictures taken or seeing themselves.”

