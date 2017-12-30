Days after controversy, Hamilton wipes Instagram, deletes tweets

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Days after issuing an apology over comments made towards his nephew during an Instagram post, four-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s social media channels have been undergoing something of an overhaul.

Hamilton faced a backlash online over the holiday period after telling his nephew in a video that “boys don’t wear princess dresses”, later deleting the post and apologizing for his comments.

One of F1’s most prolific social media users, Hamilton’s Instagram account holding 5.7 million followers was wiped of all posts on Friday.

This was followed on Saturday by the removal of a number of tweets from Hamilton’s Twitter account, including the apology for his previous comments.

While a number of replies to fans remain, just two regular tweets remain since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June.

Yep, definitely wiping. Here's how his Twitter looked only yesterday: https://t.co/DDsN3o1veg — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) December 30, 2017

The removal of the posts sparked talk on social media about the motive behind it, including links to another high-profile figure to have also wiped their Instagram earlier this year: Taylor Swift, days before she released some new music.

Taylor Swift: deletes all posts before announcing new album

Lewis Hamilton?? — Megan Cantle (@megancantle99) December 29, 2017

So, why the interest in the systematic wiping of @LewisHamilton’s Instagram and twitter profiles? As one of the most prolific social media users in F1, his feed has allowed unrivalled access to the sport and his life for fans around the world. Wiping all content thus a surprise. — Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) December 30, 2017

.@LewisHamilton purge on social media kickstarts a debate which had been coming. High profile stars with huge followings, people cry out when they don’t post but each post is extensively scrutinised. — Haydn Cobb (@haydncobb) December 30, 2017

