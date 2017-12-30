Getty Images

Juan Pablo Montoya takes on new role: mechanic for son’s go-kart racing career

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 6:25 PM EST
At 42 years old, it’s no secret that Juan Pablo Montoya is in the twilight of a career that has seen him win some of racing’s biggest events.

So what’s next for the Colombian driver when he finally hangs up his firesuit?

Would you believe mechanic?

But there’s a caveat with that.

Montoya is serving as mechanic for 12-year-old son Sebastian’s rising effort in the go-kart world – and he’s loving every minute of it.

Veteran motorsports writer Godwin Kelly had a great story about father and son Montoya’s exploits in the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

While JPM will race full-time in the IMSA Series for Team Penske this season, he’s also playing the key role in his son’s development of potentially following in his father’s footsteps and racing shoes.

The elder Montoya has a stellar resume that includes two wins in the Indianapolis 500, seven wins in Formula One and three victories at the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona.

He’s back at Daytona International Speedway this week as Sebastian’s go-to guy when it comes to servicing the car and keeping it running in tip-top shape. And even though Juan Pablo downplays his role, he’s obviously taught Sebastian well — not to mention make his go-kart one of the best in the field.

Daytona KartWeek concluded today and Sebastian has made both his name and his pedigree known. He finished third in his first race Friday, was second in the half-mile sprint course and then won the day’s final race.

“Some dads and sons go fishing,” Sebastian told Kelly and the News-Journal. “For us, it’s go-karting. This is fun.”

Added Juan Pablo, “Sebastian has been racing about five years. I’m here as his mechanic. I do everything. Sometimes, when we come with a big team, he has his own mechanic, but I like wrenching. We work good together. We are competitive this way.”

Sebastian spent much of last season racing go-karts in Europe under his father’s expert tutelage.

“I put him in these tough situations, always,” Montoya told the N-J with a smile on his face and a glint in his eye. “I don’t make his life easy. Last year was a good learning year for him, and this year should be better for Sebastian.”

While father and son were due to depart Daytona Saturday evening, JPM won’t be away long: he returns to DIS on Thursday to prepare for next weekend’s Roar Before the 24, followed by the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona three weeks later.

Rally champion Ogier eager for future Le Mans entry

Getty Images
By Luke SmithDec 30, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Sebastien Ogier has set his sights on a future entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans once his time in rallying is over, saying he is eager to explore other forms of racing.

Ogier clinched his fifth straight FIA World Rally Championship title in 2017 with the Ford-backed M-Sport team, marking his first crown outside of Volkswagen’s umbrella.

The Frenchman has previously tested Formula 1 cars via his links to Red Bull, and confirmed earlier this month he wants to explore disciplines outside of rallying in the future, naming Le Mans as a race on his bucket list.

“I’m sure I’ll be finding some other options, because staying home when you’re 33, it’s a bit too early I think. I get bored very quickly,” Ogier said, as quoted by Crash.net.

“I’m sure there will be other kinds of racing for me. Right now I’m focusing on WRC because it’s already an intense championship, and I want to spend some time as well at home and take some care of my family too.

“But in the future, when I stop WRC, I’ll try something else for sure.

“I want to do Le Mans one day, that’s clearly something I want to do.

“But there might be also other things.”

Ogier would not be the first rally champion to enter other avenues, with nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb having turned his back on the WRC in order to race touring cars and rallycross.