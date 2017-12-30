Rally champion Ogier eager for future Le Mans entry

Sebastien Ogier has set his sights on a future entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans once his time in rallying is over, saying he is eager to explore other forms of racing.

Ogier clinched his fifth straight FIA World Rally Championship title in 2017 with the Ford-backed M-Sport team, marking his first crown outside of Volkswagen’s umbrella.

The Frenchman has previously tested Formula 1 cars via his links to Red Bull, and confirmed earlier this month he wants to explore disciplines outside of rallying in the future, naming Le Mans as a race on his bucket list.

“I’m sure I’ll be finding some other options, because staying home when you’re 33, it’s a bit too early I think. I get bored very quickly,” Ogier said, as quoted by Crash.net.

“I’m sure there will be other kinds of racing for me. Right now I’m focusing on WRC because it’s already an intense championship, and I want to spend some time as well at home and take some care of my family too.

“But in the future, when I stop WRC, I’ll try something else for sure.

“I want to do Le Mans one day, that’s clearly something I want to do.

“But there might be also other things.”

Ogier would not be the first rally champion to enter other avenues, with nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb having turned his back on the WRC in order to race touring cars and rallycross.

