Foyt IndyCar exit came as ‘a bit of a surprise’ to Daly

By Luke SmithDec 31, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Conor Daly has conceded his departure from AJ Foyt Racing at the end of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season came as “a bit of a surprise” as he continues to work on finding a future in the championship.

Daly was dropped by the Foyt team after a single season in 2017 alongside teammate Carlos Munoz as it opted to draft in two new faces for 2018, picking up Tony Kanaan from Chip Ganassi Racing and signing Indy Lights race winner Matheus Leist.

Speaking to the official Verizon IndyCar Series website, Daly admitted that his departure from the Foyt team came as a surprise, but said he remains determined to try and resolve the situation to secure a drive for next year.

“I’m not going to lie, it is tough, but I want to see this through. I never want to give up on what I am doing,” Daly said.

“After the last two years, I’m extremely hungry for the right situation. I just have to continue to push hard and control my own destiny.

“It was a bit of a surprise to me. The seats at the [other] teams who had sponsors were full, so it just kind of compounded a difficult situation.

“But you’d also hate to know in July or August that by the end of it you’ll be out of a job.

“In the racing world right now, it’s a tough game.”

Dale Coyne Racing holds the only full-season seat that is vacant for the 2018 season, needing a teammate for Sebastien Bourdais. Daly raced for Coyne through 2016, taking his first podium in the series with a run to second in Detroit.

The only other option for Daly lies at Ed Carpenter Racing, which requires a driver to fill the street and road course schedule in the No. 20 Chevrolet in place of team boss Ed Carpenter, who only features on the oval rounds.

Hakkinen: Silverstone victory the trigger for Hamilton’s F1 title win

By Luke SmithDec 31, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Formula 1 legend Mika Hakkinen feels that Lewis Hamilton’s dominant home victory at July’s British Grand Prix was the “trigger” for his charge to a fourth world championship in 2017.

Hamilton spent much of the year trailing Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel in the drivers’ championship, but enjoyed a significant momentum swing over the Silverstone race weekend.

While Hamilton dominated the race, taking victory from pole position, Vettel endured a tough day that ended with a late tire failure, leaving him P7 at the checkered flag.

Vettel would take just two more wins following Silverstone, while the victory was the first of six in an eight-race spell for Hamilton that proved crucial in his charge to the championship.

Writing in his Unibet blog, two-time world champion Hakkinen said the importance of the Silverstone victory could not be understated, as well as praising Mercedes’ efforts to capture a fourth straight set of championships.

“Some people think the turning point in Lewis’ season came after the summer break, when he won three grands prix in a row at Spa, Monza and Singapore, but for me his dominant win at home in Silverstone was the trigger,” Hakkinen wrote.

“Behind him the Mercedes team had been working very hard to understand this year’s car, and the best way to get the most from the new regulations.

“When I visited pre-season testing in Barcelona I could see the new cars were very quick – physically larger with bigger tires and a lot more downforce. Definitely more demanding to drive.

“Mercedes worked hard to get the most of their ‘diva’, and this is where the teamwork became so important.

“There are a massive number of people involved in a competitive Formula 1 team and you need everyone at the factory to keep on pushing to the maximum level, making the changes that will solve problems, make the car go faster.”