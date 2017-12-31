Image courtesy NHRA

Racing media group names Brittany Force, Martin Truex Jr., Drivers of the Year, plus All-America team

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 31, 2017, 9:46 PM EST
NHRA 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force and NASCAR Cup 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. have been named co-winners of the Jerry Titus Memorial Award Driver of the Year honors by the American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association.

Force and Truex tied for the most votes in balloting among AARWBA members.

The pair also were named to the organization’s 2017 All-America Team, which includes IndyCar champ Josef Newgarden, IMSA’s Ricky and Jordan Taylor, Sprint Car’s Donny Schatz, Kyle Kaiser (Indy Lights) and Christopher Bell (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series).

Force became the NHRA’s first female Top Fuel champion in 35 years since Shirley Muldowney captured her third and final title in 1982.

Brittany Force won four races (in six final round appearances) in 2017, and twice qualified No. 1 en route to her first world championship. Her father, Funny Car driver John Force, is the winningest driver in NHRA history, with 16 championships and 148 race wins.

“It’s such an honor to be included on the All-America Team by the American Auto Racing Writers & Broadcasters Association,” Force said in a media release. “This season has been incredible, taking home the 2017 championship title for our Monster Energy Team and then to finish off our year by earning the Titus Award is truly unbelievable.

“To be mentioned alongside so many influential names in the motorsports world is an accomplishment in itself and that is something I am very proud of. I have so much support around me and it’s because of my fans, my family and my team that the 2017 season was such a huge success. I am so appreciative of this huge recognition.”

Founded in 1955 AARWBA is a motorsports organization comprised of writers, broadcasters, photographers, and other media-related professionals.

The organization’s charter is aimed at providing not only proper recognition for members of the motorsports media, but to recognize their work as well as the work of the competitors that they follow in print, on the air, and on film.

Hakkinen: Silverstone victory the trigger for Hamilton’s F1 title win

By Luke SmithDec 31, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Formula 1 legend Mika Hakkinen feels that Lewis Hamilton’s dominant home victory at July’s British Grand Prix was the “trigger” for his charge to a fourth world championship in 2017.

Hamilton spent much of the year trailing Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel in the drivers’ championship, but enjoyed a significant momentum swing over the Silverstone race weekend.

While Hamilton dominated the race, taking victory from pole position, Vettel endured a tough day that ended with a late tire failure, leaving him P7 at the checkered flag.

Vettel would take just two more wins following Silverstone, while the victory was the first of six in an eight-race spell for Hamilton that proved crucial in his charge to the championship.

Writing in his Unibet blog, two-time world champion Hakkinen said the importance of the Silverstone victory could not be understated, as well as praising Mercedes’ efforts to capture a fourth straight set of championships.

“Some people think the turning point in Lewis’ season came after the summer break, when he won three grands prix in a row at Spa, Monza and Singapore, but for me his dominant win at home in Silverstone was the trigger,” Hakkinen wrote.

“Behind him the Mercedes team had been working very hard to understand this year’s car, and the best way to get the most from the new regulations.

“When I visited pre-season testing in Barcelona I could see the new cars were very quick – physically larger with bigger tires and a lot more downforce. Definitely more demanding to drive.

“Mercedes worked hard to get the most of their ‘diva’, and this is where the teamwork became so important.

“There are a massive number of people involved in a competitive Formula 1 team and you need everyone at the factory to keep on pushing to the maximum level, making the changes that will solve problems, make the car go faster.”