All your key dates for Formula 1 in 2018

By Luke SmithJan 1, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
With the new year now upon us, attention in racing circles is firmly turning towards the start of the new Formula 1 season in Australia at the end of March.

While there is still plenty of motorsport action to keep you busy between now and the start of the new F1 campaign, many fans will be counting down the days until the 2018 cars are launched and tested before finally hitting the track in anger.

Here are all of your key dates for F1 in 2018 including confirmed car launch dates, testing and the grands prix themselves.

FEBRUARY

February 22: Ferrari 2018 F1 car launch
February 26 – March 1: F1 pre-season testing (1), Barcelona
March 6-9: F1 pre-season testing (2), Barcelona

MARCH

March 23-25: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

APRIL

April 6-8: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 13-15: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 27-29: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

MAY

May 11-13: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
May 15-16: F1 in-season testing (1), Barcelona
May 25-27: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

JUNE

June 8-10: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 22-24: French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard
June 29 – July 1: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

JULY

July 6-8: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 20-22: German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
July 27-29: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
July 31 – August 1: F1 in-season testing (2), Budapest

AUGUST

August 24-26: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
August 31 – September 2: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

SEPTEMBER

September 14-16: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
September 28-30: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

OCTOBER

October 5-7: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October 19-21: United States Grand Prix, Austin
October 26-28: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

NOVEMBER

November 9-11: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
November 23-25: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi

Happy New Year from MotorSportsTalk!

By Luke SmithJan 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
We’re at another milestone in the countdown to the new motorsport season: it’s 2018! Happy New Year!

2017 offered a number of incredible motorsport moments, with Lewis Hamilton and Josef Newgarden respectively capturing titles in our two main series of focus, Formula 1 and IndyCar.

But outside of the championship glory, there were so many other headline moments. From Fernando Alonso’s entry to the Indianapolis 500 to Porsche’s remarkable fightback win at Le Mans, there were so many moments to savor.

So what will 2018 bring? Who will be celebrating title success come the end of the season? What memories and iconic moments will we be treated to?

Right now, we cannot be sure. But one thing is certain: we will once again be captivated by the motorsport story that unfolds across the course of 2018.

From the entire MotorSportsTalk team, we would like to wish you a very happy New Year and a prosperous 2018.