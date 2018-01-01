All your key dates for Formula 1 in 2018

With the new year now upon us, attention in racing circles is firmly turning towards the start of the new Formula 1 season in Australia at the end of March.
While there is still plenty of motorsport action to keep you busy between now and the start of the new F1 campaign, many fans will be counting down the days until the 2018 cars are launched and tested before finally hitting the track in anger.
Here are all of your key dates for F1 in 2018 including confirmed car launch dates, testing and the grands prix themselves.
FEBRUARY
February 22: Ferrari 2018 F1 car launch
February 26 – March 1: F1 pre-season testing (1), Barcelona
March 6-9: F1 pre-season testing (2), Barcelona
MARCH
March 23-25: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
APRIL
April 6-8: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 13-15: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 27-29: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
MAY
May 11-13: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
May 15-16: F1 in-season testing (1), Barcelona
May 25-27: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
JUNE
June 8-10: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 22-24: French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard
June 29 – July 1: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
JULY
July 6-8: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 20-22: German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
July 27-29: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
July 31 – August 1: F1 in-season testing (2), Budapest
AUGUST
August 24-26: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
August 31 – September 2: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
SEPTEMBER
September 14-16: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
September 28-30: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
OCTOBER
October 5-7: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October 19-21: United States Grand Prix, Austin
October 26-28: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
NOVEMBER
November 9-11: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
November 23-25: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi