All your key dates for Formula 1 in 2018

We’re at another milestone in the countdown to the new motorsport season: it’s 2018! Happy New Year!

2017 offered a number of incredible motorsport moments, with Lewis Hamilton and Josef Newgarden respectively capturing titles in our two main series of focus, Formula 1 and IndyCar.

But outside of the championship glory, there were so many other headline moments. From Fernando Alonso’s entry to the Indianapolis 500 to Porsche’s remarkable fightback win at Le Mans, there were so many moments to savor.

So what will 2018 bring? Who will be celebrating title success come the end of the season? What memories and iconic moments will we be treated to?

Right now, we cannot be sure. But one thing is certain: we will once again be captivated by the motorsport story that unfolds across the course of 2018.

From the entire MotorSportsTalk team, we would like to wish you a very happy New Year and a prosperous 2018.

