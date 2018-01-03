Getty Images

INDYCAR unveils 2018 TV schedule, times, new in-car camera angles

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 3, 2018, 5:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

INDYCAR announced its 2018 TV schedule on Wednesday, a campaign that promises to bring fans closer than ever to the action with expanded use of in-car cameras.

With the introduction of the new universal bodywork kit for all cars in 2018, in-car cameras will be able to be strategically placed to give fans never-before-seen views from both around the car and inside the cockpit.

According to an INDYCAR media release, cameras will be mounted in the traditional above and behind the driver’s head positions, along with on the car’s nose, sidepod and rear attenuator.

There will also be expanded use of the popular visor cam on several drivers’ helmets.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring the sport even closer to the television audience,” said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Co., which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “INDYCAR has experienced 38 percent growth in audience over the past four years and providing a firsthand look at the exhilarating action is a way to win over even more fans.”

The 17-race 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule, which begins on March 11 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, will once again be split between NBCSN (will air 12 of the season’s 17 races) and ABC (5 races).

“As the cable home of the Verizon IndyCar Series, NBCSN is proud to once again showcase the exciting racing that INDYCAR delivers at each event,” said Jon Miller, president, programming, NBC Sports Group. “Our schedule features iconic circuits like Long Beach and Road America and the final nine races of the season, including INDYCAR’s return to Portland, as we crown another INDYCAR champion on NBCSN in 2018.”

 

 

Report: Noted sports car designer Andy Scriven passes away from accident-related infection

Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Denver, Lake Norman (N.C.)
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 3, 2018, 6:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Andy Scriven, noted Chief Designer for North Carolina’s Onroak Automotive and previously Crawford Composite, has died.

According to a report by DailySportsCar.com, Scriven, 57, passed away Dec. 24 from an infection that stemmed from critical injuries he originally sustained after being struck by a car in October while riding his bicycle near his home in Denver, North Carolina.

The native of the United Kingdom was a well-known motorsport designer for nearly four decades, particularly in the sports car world.

His last design, the JS Formula 3 Single Seater, was unveiled for the US Formula 4 Series finale at Circuit of the Americas one week after his accident.

Other teams/organizations Scriven worked with earlier in his career were Tiga Race Cars, TWR Jaguar, Brabham Racing, Alfa Romeo, Lola, Team Penske (for both its NASCAR and CART programs), and Cal Wells’ PPI CART team.

He joined Crawford Composites in 1999, becoming a key part for a firm that built numerous race-winning chassis for several racing series including NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, Formula Atlantic, Grand Am, American Le Mans and the Tudor United Sports Car Championship.

Scriven was President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Denver/Lake Norman (North Carolina).

Scriven is survived by his sister, Judith Shapland and her husband Roger in England.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.