IndyCar’s Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly take part in big “Race,” but can’t say how they finished

The IndyCar season is still more than two months away (season opener March 11 at St. Petersburg), but 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly are already racing.

They’re not chasing a checkered flag, but there is a potential $1 million prize on the line for the two drivers.

And instead of racing in Indianapolis, they’ll be found going from New York to Iceland of all places as they take part in tonight’s 30th season debut of “The Amazing Race.”

Rossi and Daly are one of 11 teams taking part in the CBS show (8 p.m. ET). With the show’s taping taking part last fall, after the 2017 IndyCar season had concluded, they’re sworn to secrecy as to how their joint effort eventually plays out in the “Race.”

If they continue to advance through the field, more clues will be released on Daly and Rossi’s progress with each subsequent show. And if that happens, they’re hoping to add more fans for both themselves and the sport.

“There are probably people who watch ‘The Amazing Race’ that have never seen an INDYCAR race,” Daly said in a media release. “I think we’ll probably open ourselves up to a different fan base.”