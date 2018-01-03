Photo courtesy IndyCar

IndyCar’s Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly take part in big “Race,” but can’t say how they finished

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 3, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
The IndyCar season is still more than two months away (season opener March 11 at St. Petersburg), but 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly are already racing.

They’re not chasing a checkered flag, but there is a potential $1 million prize on the line for the two drivers.

And instead of racing in Indianapolis, they’ll be found going from New York to Iceland of all places as they take part in tonight’s 30th season debut of “The Amazing Race.”

Rossi and Daly are one of 11 teams taking part in the CBS show (8 p.m. ET). With the show’s taping taking part last fall, after the 2017 IndyCar season had concluded, they’re sworn to secrecy as to how their joint effort eventually plays out in the “Race.”

If they continue to advance through the field, more clues will be released on Daly and Rossi’s progress with each subsequent show. And if that happens, they’re hoping to add more fans for both themselves and the sport.

“There are probably people who watch ‘The Amazing Race’ that have never seen an INDYCAR race,” Daly said in a media release. “I think we’ll probably open ourselves up to a different fan base.”

Report: Noted sports car designer Andy Scriven passes away from accident-related infection

Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Denver, Lake Norman (N.C.)
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 3, 2018, 6:57 PM EST
Andy Scriven, noted Chief Designer for North Carolina’s Onroak Automotive and previously Crawford Composite, has died.

According to a report by DailySportsCar.com, Scriven, 57, passed away Dec. 24 from an infection that stemmed from critical injuries he originally sustained after being struck by a car in October while riding his bicycle near his home in Denver, North Carolina.

The native of the United Kingdom was a well-known motorsport designer for nearly four decades, particularly in the sports car world.

His last design, the JS Formula 3 Single Seater, was unveiled for the US Formula 4 Series finale at Circuit of the Americas one week after his accident.

Other teams/organizations Scriven worked with earlier in his career were Tiga Race Cars, TWR Jaguar, Brabham Racing, Alfa Romeo, Lola, Team Penske (for both its NASCAR and CART programs), and Cal Wells’ PPI CART team.

He joined Crawford Composites in 1999, becoming a key part for a firm that built numerous race-winning chassis for several racing series including NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, Formula Atlantic, Grand Am, American Le Mans and the Tudor United Sports Car Championship.

Scriven was President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Denver/Lake Norman (North Carolina).

Scriven is survived by his sister, Judith Shapland and her husband Roger in England.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.