Report: Noted sports car designer Andy Scriven passes away from accident-related infection

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andy Scriven, noted Chief Designer for North Carolina’s Onroak Automotive and previously Crawford Composite, has died.

According to a report by DailySportsCar.com, Scriven, 57, passed away Dec. 24 from an infection that stemmed from critical injuries he originally sustained after being struck by a car in October while riding his bicycle near his home in Denver, North Carolina.

The native of the United Kingdom was a well-known motorsport designer for nearly four decades, particularly in the sports car world.

His last design, the JS Formula 3 Single Seater, was unveiled for the US Formula 4 Series finale at Circuit of the Americas one week after his accident.

Other teams/organizations Scriven worked with earlier in his career were Tiga Race Cars, TWR Jaguar, Brabham Racing, Alfa Romeo, Lola, Team Penske (for both its NASCAR and CART programs), and Cal Wells’ PPI CART team.

He joined Crawford Composites in 1999, becoming a key part for a firm that built numerous race-winning chassis for several racing series including NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, Formula Atlantic, Grand Am, American Le Mans and the Tudor United Sports Car Championship.

Scriven was President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Denver/Lake Norman (North Carolina).

Scriven is survived by his sister, Judith Shapland and her husband Roger in England.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.