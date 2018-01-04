Andretti Autosport rounds out 4-driver Indy Lights lineup with Pato O’Ward

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andretti Autosport on Thursday announced it has rounded out its four-driver Indy Lights lineup for the upcoming 2018 season with the addition of Mexican driver Pato O’Ward.

O’Ward, 18, will drive the No. 27 Mazda. He joins the other three Andretti Autosport Indy Lights drivers: Colton Herta (son of Andretti Autosport minority owner Bryan Herta), Dalton Kellett and Ryan Norman.

“I’m really happy to be with this powerhouse team and I will give this my all to deliver results,” O’Ward said in a media release. “I can’t wait to start working with everyone and I’m sure it’s going to be an awesome year, so lets go get it!”

O’Ward had a strong 2016 season in Pro Mazda. In 16 starts, he earned seven wins, 12 top 5 and never finished outside the top 10. He also led 233 laps and earned five poles.

O’Ward moved to an abbreviated Indy Lights schedule last season with four starts, two top 5 finishes and 3 top 10 finishes.

“We’re excited to have Pato join our Indy Lights family in 2018,” Andretti Autosport CEO and team owner Michael Andretti said in a media release. “Pato had a strong, successful Pro Mazda season in 2016 and has been working hard to make the jump to Indy Lights.

“I’m confident his talent will blend well with Colton, Dalton and Ryan, and I’m looking forward to seeing our drivers on the podium this season.”

Kellett is a Indy Lights veteran, while Herta and Norman are entering their sophomore season in the series. The trio combined for 2 wins, 9 podiums and 6 poles last season.

The Indy Lights season begins March 10 with Rounds 1 and 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida.