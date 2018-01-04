Conor Daly interested in NASCAR Xfinity Series ride if IndyCar doesn’t pan out

Another IndyCar driver has mentioned they’d like to give NASCAR a go of it.

James Hinchcliffe mentioned the possibility in 2015 of competing in a Xfinity Series road course race and Marco Andretti has floated the idea a couple of times in the last year.

Now it’s Conor Daly’s turn.

The 26-year-old driver, son of veteran racer and broadcaster Derek Daly, and step-son of Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles has 39 IndyCar starts since 2014. He competed full-time the last two seasons with Dale Coyne Racing and A.J. Foyt Racing.

Dale Coyne Racing has the last available seat ahead of the season, which starts March 11 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On Racer.com’s “Week in IndyCar” podcast, Daly said he had potential sponsorship for that ride fall through around Christmas.

“But as usual when people have money and they get asked to put it up for grabs they disappear,” Daly said. “That’s happened many times before. We’ll try to find the answer to the price tag.”

If no doors open for him in IndyCar, Daly said he has had discussions with Xfinity teams about competing in one of their three road course races. IndyCar visits Mid-Ohio and Road America and raced at Watkins Glen in 2016 and 2017, but is not on the 2018 schedule.

“I’d love to try and do NASCAR stuff,” Daly said. “I’ve been trying to talk to Xfinity Series teams about their road course races. I think that would be very entertaining. I think it would be a great idea.

“I obviously love my IndyCar family, but if there’s no possibilities there and there seems to be some chances to be had in the NASCAR world, then I’m certainly going to take it, because I want to drive anything that I can.”

But Daly, who is appearing in the latest season of “The Amazing Race” with 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi, said IndyCar is “my goal.”

“Obviously, it would really hurt to not be in IndyCar,” Daly said. “There’s only one seat left. I don’t know how much time I have to really try and nail it down.”

In the podcast, Daly also mentions the possibility of sports car racing and said he hasn’t yet looked into the possibility of Super Trucks.

