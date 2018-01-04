Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser named to AARWBA All-America team

By Kyle LavigneJan 4, 2018, 1:47 PM EST
Kyle Kaiser, the 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires champion, has been named to the AARWBA (American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association) All-America Team. The 21-year-old Kaiser joins Brittany Force, Martin Truex Jr., Josef Newgarden, Ricky and Jordan Taylor, Donny Schatz, and Christopher Bell as drivers honored by AARWBA as part of their 2017 All-America team.

“It’s amazing to be mentioned with all these other drivers,” Kaiser said in a story on Indy Lights’ website. “To be on the same team with the (Verizon IndyCar Series) champion alone is incredible, but to be included with such an outstanding list of champions from all over the motorsports community is really an honor. 2017 was an incredible season for us and a great feat to win the Indy Lights title, and it’s good to be recognized for that accomplishment.”

Kaiser was also keen to highlight the importance of Juncos Racing, with whom he won the Indy Lights crown, on his success.

“It was a team effort, so it’s not just for me but for all the guys at Juncos Racing who worked so hard and put together such a great season,” Kaiser asserted. “We’ll be racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series this season because of this championship and testing starts in February. I’ll be in the car for the first time at the series official test at Phoenix and I’m very excited to get behind the wheel of an Indy car thanks to the Indy Lights championship.”

Kaiser, in his fourth year in the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires and third in Indy Lights competition, rode a wave of consistency to the championship in 2017. Highlighted by three race victories, including a weekend sweep at Toronto in July, Kaiser’s season saw him finish outside the top 10 only twice in 16 races, including 13 finishes of sixth or better, and he needed to only start the season finale at Watkins Glen to clinch the Indy Lights title.

Kaiser is scheduled to move up to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2018 and currently has a four-race deal in place with Juncos Racing.

Conor Daly interested in NASCAR Xfinity Series ride if IndyCar doesn’t pan out

By Daniel McFadinJan 4, 2018, 4:24 PM EST
Another IndyCar driver has mentioned they’d like to give NASCAR a go of it.

James Hinchcliffe mentioned the possibility in 2015 of competing in a Xfinity Series road course race and Marco Andretti has floated the idea a couple of times in the last year.

Now it’s Conor Daly’s turn.

The 26-year-old driver, son of veteran racer and broadcaster Derek Daly, and step-son of Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles has 39 IndyCar starts since 2014. He competed full-time the last two seasons with Dale Coyne Racing and A.J. Foyt Racing.

Dale Coyne Racing has the last available seat ahead of the season, which starts March 11 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On Racer.com’s “Week in IndyCar” podcast, Daly said he had potential sponsorship for that ride fall through around Christmas.

“But as usual when people have money and they get asked to put it up for grabs they disappear,” Daly said. “That’s happened many times before. We’ll try to find the answer to the price tag.”

If no doors open for him in IndyCar, Daly said he has had discussions with Xfinity teams about competing in one of their three road course races. IndyCar visits Mid-Ohio and Road America and raced at Watkins Glen in 2016 and 2017, but is not on the 2018 schedule.

“I’d love to try and do NASCAR stuff,” Daly said. “I’ve been trying to talk to Xfinity Series teams about their road course races. I think that would be very entertaining. I think it would be a great idea.

“I obviously love my IndyCar family, but if there’s no possibilities there and there seems to be some chances to be had in the NASCAR world, then I’m certainly going to take it, because I want to drive anything that I can.”

But Daly, who is appearing in the latest season of “The Amazing Race” with 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi, said IndyCar is “my goal.”

“Obviously, it would really hurt to not be in IndyCar,” Daly said. “There’s only one seat left. I don’t know how much time I have to really try and nail it down.”

In the podcast, Daly also mentions the possibility of sports car racing and said he hasn’t yet looked into the possibility of Super Trucks.

