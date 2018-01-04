Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser named to AARWBA All-America team

Kyle Kaiser, the 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires champion, has been named to the AARWBA (American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association) All-America Team. The 21-year-old Kaiser joins Brittany Force, Martin Truex Jr., Josef Newgarden, Ricky and Jordan Taylor, Donny Schatz, and Christopher Bell as drivers honored by AARWBA as part of their 2017 All-America team.

“It’s amazing to be mentioned with all these other drivers,” Kaiser said in a story on Indy Lights’ website. “To be on the same team with the (Verizon IndyCar Series) champion alone is incredible, but to be included with such an outstanding list of champions from all over the motorsports community is really an honor. 2017 was an incredible season for us and a great feat to win the Indy Lights title, and it’s good to be recognized for that accomplishment.”

Kaiser was also keen to highlight the importance of Juncos Racing, with whom he won the Indy Lights crown, on his success.

“It was a team effort, so it’s not just for me but for all the guys at Juncos Racing who worked so hard and put together such a great season,” Kaiser asserted. “We’ll be racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series this season because of this championship and testing starts in February. I’ll be in the car for the first time at the series official test at Phoenix and I’m very excited to get behind the wheel of an Indy car thanks to the Indy Lights championship.”

Kaiser, in his fourth year in the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires and third in Indy Lights competition, rode a wave of consistency to the championship in 2017. Highlighted by three race victories, including a weekend sweep at Toronto in July, Kaiser’s season saw him finish outside the top 10 only twice in 16 races, including 13 finishes of sixth or better, and he needed to only start the season finale at Watkins Glen to clinch the Indy Lights title.

Kaiser is scheduled to move up to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2018 and currently has a four-race deal in place with Juncos Racing.

