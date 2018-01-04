Jordan King named to fill No. 20 seat for Ed Carpenter Racing on road/street courses

Ed Carpenter Racing on Thursday morning announced Jordan King will drive the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Chevrolet in 11 of this season’s 17 races in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

King, who turns 24 on February 26, competed in Formula 2 (formerly GP2) the last three seasons, was named FIA Institute’s 2015 Driver of the year and won the 2013 British Formula 3 championship.

King will drive in 11 road/street course races for ECR, starting with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Florida). Carpenter, the only owner/driver in the series, will drive in the six oval-track races on the 2018 IndyCar schedule.

I'm hugely proud to announce that I will be joining forces with @ECRIndy for the 2018 season as the #20 road and street course driver! I'm beyond excited to get started in @IndyCar and to have @edcarpenter20 showing me the ropes 🙌🏻🏎🏁 #TheAllies 📰 https://t.co/iwd4yZwBWW pic.twitter.com/l4hMW9mmeg — Jordan King (@42jordanking) January 4, 2018

“Sharing the No. 20 seat with Ed gives me a great opportunity to learn from him and the team, while racing at the road and street courses will let me put into practice what I have learned,”King said in a ECR media release.

“I am beyond excited to get started in the Verizon IndyCar Series. After winning at Silverstone in 2016 and being able to drive in F1 practice, 2017 was not what I was hoping for. Going into the new season, I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity with ECR to work towards our collective goals. I believe that together, both of us have the capability to do well!”

King, a native of Warwickshire, England, has been racing since 2005, when he began competing in kart competition. He won three races and had eight podium finishes en route to the 2013 British Formula 3 championship in his rookie season.

King’s last three seasons in F2 included several tests and drove in practice sessions at the 2016 United States Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Last season, he raced for MP Motorsport in F2, with top 10 finishes in over half of the races.

“We are very excited to welcome Jordan to the ECR family and to have him in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet for the 2018 road and street course races,” Carpenter said. “I first met Jordan at Sonoma Raceway in 2016 as he was exploring opportunities in INDYCAR.

“He is a very motivated, intelligent and hungry driver, which is exactly what we are looking for at ECR. Jordan has had a lot of success and experience in Europe and I can’t wait to see what he is capable of with ECR in the Verizon IndyCar Series.”

King will race alongside teammate, 24-year-old American driver Spencer Pigot, who will drive ECR’s No. 21 Chevy for the 2018 season.

King will climb behind the wheel of the No. 20 for his first test on February 5 at Sonoma Raceway.