Red Bull 2018 Global Rallycross schedule includes return to Europe

Red Bull Global Rallycross unveiled its 2018 events schedule this morning.
The GRC series will feature 12 rounds, eight events and a long anticipated return to Europe.
In addition, GRC will expand to three different classes of racing in the coming season, with the introduction of Polaris RZR side-by-side battles, along with the Supercar and GRC Lites championships.
Among drivers expected to battle for the international championship are three-time defending Supercar champion and former Formula 1 star Scott Speed, rallycross and drifting champion Tanner Foust, 2017 Fan Favorite Driver of the Year Steve Arpin, World Rally Championship veteran Chris Atkinson and several others.
“This year’s strong slate of fan-favorite domestic stops, coupled with a return to Europe to wrap up the 2018 championship, guarantee an off-the-charts season,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Add into the mix the launch of our new Polaris RZR side-by-side class, there is no doubt GRC continues to expand the rallycross landscape!”
Here’s the schedule (one location is still to be determined):
Round 1: Louisville, KY (May 19-20)
Rounds 2-3: To be announced (June 9-10)*
Round 4: New Orleans, LA (June 23-24)
Round 5: Los Angeles, CA (July 7-8)
Rounds 6-7: Indianapolis, IN (August 11-12)*
Rounds 8-9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 25-26)*
Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 15-16)
Rounds 11-12: Europe (October 27-28)*
* indicates doubleheader
Additional information on race venues, ticket sales information, TV and digital broadcast information and drivers will be revealed in the coming weeks.
