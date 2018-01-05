Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Roar Before the 24 Friday Roundup

By Kyle LavigneJan 5, 2018, 7:39 PM EST
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kicked off its 2018 season on Friday with Day 1 of the annual Roar Before the 24 test. With all 50 cars entered at the Rolex 24 present, there was no shortage of cars on track in either of the Friday sessions, and every car ventured out on track in at least one of the sessions.

Below is a roundup of highlights from Day 1

ACTION EXPRESS, CADILLAC TOP THE TIME SHEETS

Action Express Racing put their Cadillac DPi-V.R atop the timesheets for the day, with Filipe Albuquerque going fastest in both the morning and afternoon sessions.

In fact, the morning session saw Cadillacs take the top four spots, a continuation of what was a dominant 2017 season for the marque.

CORE Autosport broke up the Cadillac party in the afternoon, turning the second quickest lap of the day. Wayne Taylor Racing and Spirit of Daytona Racing ended up third and fourth in the combined results, with Jackie Chan DCR JOTA putting its No. 78 Oreca 07 Gibson fifth.

Of note: Fernando Alonso turned laps in his No. 23 United Autosports Ligier LMP2 Gibson, kicking off his first official foray into sports car racing.

Also of note in the Prototype class: the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s were 12th and 15th at the end of the day, and the revamped Mazda RT24-P entries from Mazda Team Joest both made it out on track, though the No. 70 entry only did two laps late in the evening session.

PORSCHE LEAD OPENING DAY FOR GTLM

Porsche GT Team put a 911 RSR at the head of the GTLM field on Friday, with Laurens Vanthoor going fastest in the No. 912 entry. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 67 machine was second, thought it did lead the morning session, while the No. 911 Porsche ended the day third, putting both Porsches in the top three at the end of the day.

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 66 entry was fourth, with the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE fifth.

Both of the Corvette C7.Rs from Corvette Racing were outside of the top five at the end of the day, sixth and seventh respectively in the GTLM class, while the new BMW M8 GTLM entries from BMW Team RLL brought up the rear of the GTLM field.

LAMBORGHINI TOP GT DAYTONA

A Lamborghini Huracan GT3 topped a deep GT Daytona at the end of Friday, with GRT Grasser Racing Team’s Rolf Ineichen leading the way in the morning and co-driver Franck Perera doing the same in the afternoon in the No. 11 entry.

The Manthey-Racing No. 59 Porsche 911 GT3 R was second, followed by the sister GRT No. 19 entry. Montaplast by Land-Motorsport ended up the day fourth in their Audi R8 LMS GT3, with Magnus Racing rounding out the top five in their first official outing on their return to IMSA competition.

All three classes saw relatively clean running, with no contact during either session and only four brief stoppages, all resulting from minor issues.

SCOTT PRUETT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Maybe the biggest story to emerge on Friday was Scott Pruett revealing that the 2018 Rolex 24 will be the final race of his career, with the veteran of IMSA, INDYCAR, and NASCAR announcing he will retire following the 24-hour endurance race.

The 58-year old Pruett has been racing in some capacity for 50 years, and has amassed a total of 88 wins across a number of series.

But, Pruett will likely be most remembered for his sports car endeavors, as one of the most decorated American sports car racers who has ever lived. Pruett’s sports car resume includes a record 60 wins, five Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series titles, and a record-tying five overall victories at the Rolex 24. He also has a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Daytona is a magical place for me and I love it,” Pruett said regarding the timing of his announcement. “I’ve always said the Rolex 24 at Daytona is like the Super Bowl of Motorsports because you’re bringing the best of the best from all over the world and the challenge of both man and machine is fierce. What better way to say goodbye to the sport I love than at this revered place, surrounded by my respected peers and die-hard fans.”

Pruett’s final race will be contested in a Lexus RCF GT3 with 3GT Racing.

The Roar Before the 24 continues on Saturday with three test sessions, the first beginning at 10:50 a.m. EST. Results from Friday’s sessions are below.

Practice 1
Practice 2
Combined Results


Jeff Gordon, “Pat” Patrick among Motorsports Hall of Fame inductees

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneJan 5, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America unveiled its 2018 class on Friday at Daytona International Speedway. Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series champion, and U.E. “Pat” Patrick, a championship-winning IndyCar team owner, are perhaps the most prominent names of that group, though they are joined by five other motorsports figures who are all legends in their own right. The full list is below:

John Buttera – Nicknamed “Lil John,” Buttera was a championship-winning car builder in drag racing who worked alongside such names as Danny Ongais, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Tom “Mongoose” McEwen, and Don Schumacher. Buttera is also a member of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2010.

Carl G. Fisher – Fisher is best known as the man who originally designed and built the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Prior to building the famed Speedway, Fisher was also a competitor in his own right and helped increase the popularity of the automobile, which was still a novelty at the turn of the century, by participating in a series of exhibitions at several fairground tracks across the Midwest.

Howard Hughes – The founder of Hughes Aircraft, Howard Hughes set several aviation records and built some of the most advanced airplanes of his time, including the Hughes H-1 Racer, H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose” and XF-11. He was previously inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 1973.

Fred Merkel – One of the most successful American motorcycle racers of all-time, “Flying Fred” is a three-time AMA Superbike Champion and two-time FIM Superbike World Champion. He also has a win at the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race on his resume. His 20 AMA victories were a record that stood until 1998, and he was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 2001.

Bob Tullius – A sports car racer who began his career the 1960s, Tullius set the template for modern amateur sports car teams, being the first to combine manufacturer support, title sponsorship, high-level preparation, and branding to his programs. Tullius is a two-time Trans-Am and four-time SCCA national champion, whose Group 44 team amassed more than 300 victories in club racing, Trans-Am, and IMSA GTP competition and captured 14 national titles and three Trans-Am championships.

U.E. “Pat” Patrick – “Pat” Patrick began his career by sponsoring a race team in 1967, became a partner in a team in 1970, and owned his own race team in 1973. Patrick went on to become one of the most successful IndyCar owners of all time, with his teams scoring three Indianapolis 500 victories and two IndyCar championships. Patrick was also among the group of car owners who established the CART (Championship Auto Racing Teams) sanctioning body. He was inducted into the Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jeff Gordon – A four-time NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series champion, Gordon was one of NASCAR’s biggest stars. He ranks third all-time in wins (93) and fourth all-time in championships. He has also won the Daytona 500 three times, the Brickyard 400 five times, and the Southern 500 six times, and currently holds the record for most consecutive starts (797).

The variety of backgrounds represented in the new inductees was emphasized by MSHFA President Ron Watson at the announcement.

“Our inductee classes are always intriguing but this year is even more so,” said Watson. “Howard Hughes and Jeff Gordon in the same class – that is probably the best example we’ve ever had to illustrate the breadth of our inductee roll.”

The induction ceremony, traditionally held in July, will take place in March this year.

