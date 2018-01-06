Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Roman De Angelis, Robert Masson take wins in Prototype Challenge

By Kyle LavigneJan 6, 2018, 3:46 PM EST
The IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda championship had its season-opening race on Saturday afternoon in between sessions of the Roar Before the 24 test. The 1 hour 45 minute contest saw multiple teams across both the LMP3 and Mazda Prototype Classes opt to go for one driver for the entire race, while the rest featured two co-drivers splitting the driving duties.

The season opener saw Roman De Angelis score the overall win in his No. 4 Ligier JS P3 for ANSA Motorsports. De Angelis, one of the drivers who completed the event as a solo effort, assumed control of the race after pit stops about midway through.

David Droux, with co-driver Austin McCusker, finished second in the No. 47 Forty 7 Motorsports Norma M30 after McCusker led the opening portion of the race. Daniel Morad, co-driving the No. 30 Extreme Speed Motorsports Ligier JS P3 with Kris Wright, made a late charge through the field to finish third.

In the Mazda Prototype Challenge class, Robert Masson emerged in the lead in the second half of the race and cruised home to take the MPC victory in his No. 11 Performance Tech Motorsports Elan DP02. Stuart Rettie finished second in the No. 21 ODU Motorsports entry, while Tazio Ottis, alongside co-driver Bart Wolf in the No. 28 Wolf Motorsports entry, finished third.

Of note, early MPC leader Wyatt Schwab, piloting a second Performance Tech entry, suffered contact that ripped the left-front bodywork off his No. 18 entry. While he continued on after pitting for repairs, Schwab could do no better than seventh in the MPC class, three laps behind race winner Masson.

Dakar Rally: Daily stages schedule, NBCSN broadcast schedule, all competitors

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 6, 2018, 7:01 AM EST
Here’s the key things you need to know about the 40th Dakar Rally, which begins today (Jan. 6) in Lima, Peru and concludes Jan. 20 in Cordoba, Argentina.

DAILY SCHEDULE

PERU

 Saturday, Jan. 6 – Stage 1: Lima to Pisco

Sunday, Jan. 7 – Stage 2: Pisco to Pisco

Monday, Jan. 8 – Stage 3: Pisco to San Juan De Marcona

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Stage 4: San Juan De Marcona to San Juan De Marcona

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Stage 5: San Juan De Marcona to Arequipa

Thursday, Jan. 11 – Stage 6: Arequipa to La Paz (Bolivia)

BOLIVIA

Friday, Jan. 12 – Rest Day: La Paz

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Stage 7: La Paz to Uyuni

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Stage 8: Uyuni to Tupiza

Monday, Jan. 15 – Stage 9: Tupiza to Salta (Argentina)

ARGENTINA

 Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Stage 10: Salta to Belen

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Stage 11: Belen to Fiambala to Chilecito

Thursday, Jan. 18 – Stage 12: Fiambala to Chilecito to San Juan

Friday, Jan. 19 – Stage 13: San Juan to Cordoba

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Stage 14: Cordoba to Cordoba

NBCSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE (All times Eastern time, each program lasts 30 minutes unless where indicated)

Sunday, Jan. 7, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 5 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 10, 1:30 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 12 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 12, 2:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14, 12 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 5 p.m. (special one-hour show)

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

COMPETITORS

Click here for a full list of all 523 competitors