Dakar Rally Stage 2 video highlights: Cars, Trucks, Quads and Motorcycles

Sunday’s Stage 2 of the 40th annual Dakar Rally – and the 10th consecutive year the world’s most arduous endurance race has been held in South America – was a circuitous route that began and ended in Pisco, Peru on Sunday.

The Rally will continue on through January 20, with 14 stages and nearly 5,600 miles to be traversed across Peru, Bolivia and ending up in Argentina.

Here’s some of the top video action from Sunday’s Stage 2:

CARS

In the marquee Cars class, France’s Cyril Despres and his Peugeot to the No. 1 spot in a time of 2 hours, 56 minutes and 51 seconds.

But the biggest news of the day was the wreck of USA driver Bryce Menzes that knocked him and co-driver Peter Mortensen out of the race.

And Paraguay’s Roberto Recalde also went for a roll in his car, as well.

MOTORCYCLES

After finishing fourth in Stage 1, Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort rode his Honda to capture Stage 2 with a time of 2 hours, 56 minutes and 44 seconds.

TRUCK

Defending Rally champ, Russian Eduard Nikolaev (driving a Kamaz), finished third in Stage 1 and then rallied to lead following Stage 2 with a time of 3:24:23.

QUADS

Chile’s Ignacio Casale has dominated the Quads class thus far, winning both Stage 1 on Saturday and roaring to win again in Stage 2 with a time of 3:37:45.