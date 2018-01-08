IMSA driver Michael Johnson recovering from broken tibia, fibula suffered in Roar Before the 24

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

IMSA released an update Monday on the condition of driver Michael Johnson, who was injured in a crash Saturday during the Roar Before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Johnson, driver of the No. 54 JDC-Miller Motorsports, was involved in a crash in Turn 6.

According to an IMSA news release, Johnson was removed from his wrecked vehicle and transported by ambulance to Florida Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair a broken right tibia and fibula.

Johnson is still hospitalized but is awake, alert and in good spirits, the IMSA release stated. Because of his injuries, he will be unable to take part in the Rolex 24 on Jan. 27-28 at Daytona International Speedway.

“In true Michael Johnson spirit, (he’s) looking forward to getting back in the car in the coming months,” the release said.

Johnson, 24, has been paralyzed from the chest down since being injured in a motorcycle crash at the age of 12. However, he has continued to build a racing career in the IMSA series piloting a car with hand controls.

There were no other major incidents or injuries during the three-day Roar Before the 24.