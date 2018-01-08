IMSA driver Michael Johnson recovering from broken tibia, fibula suffered in Roar Before the 24

IMSA released an update Monday on the condition of driver Michael Johnson, who was injured in a crash Saturday during the Roar Before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
Johnson, driver of the No. 54 JDC-Miller Motorsports, was involved in a crash in Turn 6.
According to an IMSA news release, Johnson was removed from his wrecked vehicle and transported by ambulance to Florida Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair a broken right tibia and fibula.
Johnson is still hospitalized but is awake, alert and in good spirits, the IMSA release stated. Because of his injuries, he will be unable to take part in the Rolex 24 on Jan. 27-28 at Daytona International Speedway.
“In true Michael Johnson spirit, (he’s) looking forward to getting back in the car in the coming months,” the release said.
Johnson, 24, has been paralyzed from the chest down since being injured in a motorcycle crash at the age of 12. However, he has continued to build a racing career in the IMSA series piloting a car with hand controls.
There were no other major incidents or injuries during the three-day Roar Before the 24.
Team Penske has hired Robby Benton as team manager of its NASCAR operations, the team announced Monday.
Benton, a former owner in the Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be responsible for administrative and competition-related duties for the team’s Cup and Xfinity teams.
Benton, who owned Change Racing in IMSA the last few years, will report to Competition Director Travis Geisler.
Penske will field Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in the Cup Series.
As an Xfinity owner, Benton fielded cars in 220 starts from 2008-15. The team’s only victory was in 2010 with Boris Said at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Benton himself made four Xfinity starts and three Camping World Truck Series starts.
“I’m very happy to join an operation like Team Penske,” Benton said in a press release. “Anyone that is involved in this sport has a tremendous amount of respect for Roger Penske. He has a world-class operation and expects nothing but the best from his people, and that shows on and off the track.
“I’ve emulated many of Team Penske’s values through my own programs, so it’s especially meaningful to now be a part of this team. I’m honored to receive this opportunity and I hope I can help the organization continue moving forward as they continue to expand their NASCAR operations.”
