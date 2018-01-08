Team Penske hires Robby Benton as NASCAR team manager

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Team Penske has hired Robby Benton as team manager of its NASCAR operations, the team announced Monday.

Benton, a former owner in the Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be responsible for administrative and competition-related duties for the team’s Cup and Xfinity teams.

Benton, who owned Change Racing in IMSA the last few years, will report to Competition Director Travis Geisler.

Penske will field Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in the Cup Series.

As an Xfinity owner, Benton fielded cars in 220 starts from 2008-15. The team’s only victory was in 2010 with Boris Said at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Benton himself made four Xfinity starts and three Camping World Truck Series starts.

“I’m very happy to join an operation like Team Penske,” Benton said in a press release. “Anyone that is involved in this sport has a tremendous amount of respect for Roger Penske. He has a world-class operation and expects nothing but the best from his people, and that shows on and off the track.

“I’ve emulated many of Team Penske’s values through my own programs, so it’s especially meaningful to now be a part of this team. I’m honored to receive this opportunity and I hope I can help the organization continue moving forward as they continue to expand their NASCAR operations.”

