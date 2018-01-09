Formula E

Formula E forms partnership with technology firm, changes series’ name

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2018, 6:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Formula E announced this morning a partnership with major technology company ABB that will also change the series’ name.

Going forward immediately, the series will now be known as the “ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”

The partnership makes plenty of sense. ABB is a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, and Formula E cars are powered by electric batteries, not gas.

“Today, two pioneers are uniting,” ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said. “ABB and Formula E are a natural fit at the forefront of the latest electrification and digital technologies.

 

“Together, we will write the next phase of the development of this exciting racing partnership and foster high-performance teams. Together, we will write the future – one electrifying race at a time.”

ABBs Ulrich Spiesshofer and Formula E chief Alejandro Agag

 

Added Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Formula E: “This is a historic day for Formula E and I’m honored to welcome ABB as the title and technology partner of the series, with its background and expertise in the field of electrification and digital technologies.

“Our two companies are synonymous with pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Together, as partners, we will showcase breakthrough technology on a global scale to fans and consumers who follow the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”

Formula E held its first race in Beijing, China in September 2014 and quickly became the No. 1 all-electric motor sport. The series has expanded to some of the biggest international markets in the world including New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Zurich.

There currently are 10 teams and 20 drivers competing in 11 cities across five continents, with the season championship scheduled for July.

The next Formula E race is this Saturday in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Dakar Rally Stage 2 video highlights: Cars, Trucks, Quads and Motorcycles

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 8, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday’s Stage 2 of the 40th annual Dakar Rally – and the 10th consecutive year the world’s most arduous endurance race has been held in South America – was a circuitous route that began and ended in Pisco, Peru on Sunday.

The Rally will continue on through January 20, with 14 stages and nearly 5,600 miles to be traversed across Peru, Bolivia and ending up in Argentina.

MORE: Dakar Rally daily stages schedule, NBCSN broadcast schedule, list of all competitors

Here’s some of the top video action from Sunday’s Stage 2:

CARS

In the marquee Cars class, France’s Cyril Despres and his Peugeot to the No. 1 spot in a time of 2 hours, 56 minutes and 51 seconds.

But the biggest news of the day was the wreck of USA driver Bryce Menzes that knocked him and co-driver Peter Mortensen out of the race.

And Paraguay’s Roberto Recalde also went for a roll in his car, as well.

MOTORCYCLES

After finishing fourth in Stage 1, Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort rode his Honda to capture Stage 2 with a time of 2 hours, 56 minutes and 44 seconds.

TRUCK

Defending Rally champ, Russian Eduard Nikolaev (driving a Kamaz), finished third in Stage 1 and then rallied to lead following Stage 2 with a time of 3:24:23.

QUADS

Chile’s Ignacio Casale has dominated the Quads class thus far, winning both Stage 1 on Saturday and roaring to win again in Stage 2 with a time of 3:37:45.