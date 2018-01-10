Getty Images

Dakar Rally Stage 4 video highlights: Cars, Trucks, Quads and Motorcycles

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 10, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
Tuesday’s Stage 4 of the 40th annual Dakar Rally – and the 10th consecutive year the world’s most arduous endurance race has been held in South America – in a circuitous route that began and ended in San Juan de Marcona.

The Rally will continue on through January 20, with 14 stages and nearly 5,600 miles to be traversed across Peru, Bolivia and ending up in Argentina.

Here’s some of the top video action from Tuesday’s Stage 4:

CARS

France’s Sebastien Loeb took Stage 4 for the cars, but it’s his fellow countryman, Stephane Peterhansel, with the overall lead.

MOTORCYCLE

France’s Adrien van Beveren and his Yamaha took Stage 4 of bikes and maintains the overall lead.

TRUCK

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev narrowly misses out on the Stage 4 win, but the reigning Dakar champion, was able to maintain his slim overall lead.

QUADS

Sergei Kariakin picked up his first win in Stage 4 of quads, but still trails overall leader Ignacio Casale.

Dakar Rally Stage 3 video highlights: Cars, Trucks, Quads and Motorcycles

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Monday’s Stage 3 of the 40th annual Dakar Rally – and the 10th consecutive year the world’s most arduous endurance race has been held in South America – began in Pisco, Peru and ended in San Juan de Marcona.

Here’s some of the top video action from Monday’s Stage 3:

CARS

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah came roaring back to win his second stage of the 2018 Dakar.

MOTORCYCLE

Dakar favorite Sam Sunderland won Stage 3 and secured his spot as overall bikes leader while Joan Barreda lost his way in the dunes and relinquished his spot as overall leader.

TRUCK

Argentine Dakar Rally legend Federico Villagra continues to impress after having just recently graduated to trucks.

QUADS

Ignacio Casale picked up his third straight win to open quads at the 2018 Dakar Rally. 