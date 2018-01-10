Dakar Rally Stage 4 video highlights: Cars, Trucks, Quads and Motorcycles

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Tuesday’s Stage 4 of the 40th annual Dakar Rally – and the 10th consecutive year the world’s most arduous endurance race has been held in South America – in a circuitous route that began and ended in San Juan de Marcona.

The Rally will continue on through January 20, with 14 stages and nearly 5,600 miles to be traversed across Peru, Bolivia and ending up in Argentina.

Here’s some of the top video action from Tuesday’s Stage 4:

CARS

France’s Sebastien Loeb took Stage 4 for the cars, but it’s his fellow countryman, Stephane Peterhansel, with the overall lead.

MOTORCYCLE

France’s Adrien van Beveren and his Yamaha took Stage 4 of bikes and maintains the overall lead.

TRUCK

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev narrowly misses out on the Stage 4 win, but the reigning Dakar champion, was able to maintain his slim overall lead.

QUADS

Sergei Kariakin picked up his first win in Stage 4 of quads, but still trails overall leader Ignacio Casale.