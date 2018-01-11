Bryan Clauson to be inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The late Bryan Clauson will posthumously receive one of the greatest honors of his racing career.

Clauson will be one of eight individuals to be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. The 29th annual ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 2, in Knoxville, Iowa.

Clauson died August 7, 2016, from injuries sustained in a crash in a midget car race the night before in Belleville, Kansas. He was 27.

Clauson is one of three drivers that will be part of the eight inductees. Here is what the Hall said of Clauson in the official statement:

“Despite passing at the age of 27, Bryan’s impact on sprint car racing was already indelible. He was a two-time USAC sprint car champion and Driver of the Year. He won 41 USAC National sprint car features, and was a two-time Indiana Sprint Week Champion.

“After switching to wing racing, he held wins with the All Stars, the National Sprint League, ASCS and on Friday night at the Knoxville Nationals, one of the two years that he put himself in the Knoxville Nationals championship race. Bryan would also qualify for the Indianapolis 500 three times.”

During his racing career, Clauson won:

3 USAC National Midget Series championships (2010, 2011, 2015).

3 USAC National Drivers Champion honors (2010, 2011, 2012)

2 USAC National Sprint Car Series Champion (2012, 2013)

Non-winged Driver of the Year (2013)

Won the Chili Bowl (2014)

3-time Belleville Midget Nationals Champion (2009, 2010, 2015)

2-time Turkey Night Grand Prix Winner (2009, 2010)

Clauson will join Pennsylvania legend Lance Dewease and Florida racer David Steele as those chosen to be inducted into the Hall under the Drivers category.

Inductees honored under the Owners, Mechanics, Builders, Manufacturers and Car Builders category are Scott Gerkin and Emmett J. Malloy.

Those chosen for Promoters, Officials, Media Members and Event/Series Sponsors are Steve Beitler and photographer Bob Mays.

Lastly, the final inductee – under the pre-1945 category – is Oscar Dwain “Red” Garnant.

“This year’s inductee group is another testament to the hard work put in by our 72-member National Induction Committee,” National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Foundation executive director Bob Barker said in a media release. “We are really looking forward to our 29th induction banquet on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa.”

The Sprint Car Hall of Fame was established in 1990 and has inducted 382 members, including this year’s class.