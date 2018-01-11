Dakar Rally Stage 6: Sainz (Cars), Meo (Bikes), Villagra (Trucks) lead the way

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: Check out Stage 6 highlights tonight on NBCSN at 2:30 a.m. ET.

From the desert to the mountains and on to a new playing field.

That pretty much summed up Stage 6 of the 14-stage Dakar Rally in South America.

The competition began in Arequipa, Peru before crossing the border into Bolivia, eventually ending up in the vibrant city of La Paz.

It is in La Paz where all those still in contention will enjoy a rare day off Friday to not only retool their bodies and minds, but also their vehicles, be they Cars, Trucks, Quads, Motorcycles or UTVs.

Remember, after Friday, there are still eight more stages in the Rally.

And if you think the first six stages have been tough, not to mention knocking out some of the Rally’s favored competitors, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The route rolls through much of the southern part of Bolivia for Stages 7 through 9 before moving on to the last country that will host the final five stages starting next Tuesday, Argentina.

**************************

So let’s break down what happened in Thursday’s Stage 6:

CARS

Spain’s Carlos Sainz, who won the Rally in 2010, made his biggest jump upward in this year’s edition of the Rally, winning Stage 6.

He overtook Peugeot teammate and heavy favorite Stephane Peterhansel of France, who finished second, during the round and closed Peterhansel’s lead in the overall standings.

Two-time Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, who has already won two stages in this year’s event, finished finished third.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 02:53:30 France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Peugeot, 2:57:36 Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota, 2:58:35 South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, Toyota, 2:59:01 France’s Cyril Despres, Peugeot, 3:02:19

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

France’s Stephane Peterhansel Spain’s Carlos Sainz – 27:10 behind Netherland’s Bernhard ten Brinke – 1:20:41 Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah – 1:24:20 South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers – 1:35:59

**************************

MOTORCYCLES

Weather impacted the Rally for the first time on Thursday, particularly for the Bikes.

The first part of the route for Bikes was cancelled due to rain.

Despite the soggy conditions early on, France’s Antoine Meo had his second straight strong day, and this time rode his KTM to victory in the stage.

Meo held off a late charge by Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, who finished second, followed by third-place finisher, Australia’s Toby Price.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

France’s Antoine Meo, KTM, 1:54:10 Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, Honda, 1:54:40 Australia’s Toby Price, KTM, 1:54:40 Argentina’s Diego Duplessis, Honda, 1:55:23 Spain’s Daniel Oliveras Carreras, KTM, 1:56:05

AMERICAN RIDERS STAGE 6 RESULTS

19th: Ricky Brabec (Honda), 2:00:26

28th: Andrew Short (Husqvarna), 2:04:39

30th: Shane Esposito (KTM), 2:07:06

36th: Mark Samuels (Honda), 2:08:45

84th: Bill Conger (Husqvarna), 2:46:47

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

Argentina’s Kevin Benevides France’s Adrien van Beveren – 1:57 behind Austria’s Matthias Walkner – 3:50 Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort – 09:33 Australia’s Toby Price – 09:39

**************************

TRUCKS

Argentina’s Federico Villagra roared to the front, and finished with a nearly three-minute lead over second-place finisher, Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, and third-place finisher, Ton van Genugten of the Netherlands.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 3:22:23 Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, Tatra, 3:25:09 Netherland’s Ton van Genugten, Iveco, 3:25:21 Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov, Kamaz, 3:26:01 Czech Republic’s Martin Macik, Liaz, 3:26:26

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev Argentina’s Federico Villagra – 52:40 behind Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich – 2:24:42 Czech Republic’s Martin Macik – 3:14:18 Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov – 3:59:13

**************************

QUADS

It took him two years, but Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli finally got the stage win he had sought ever since leaving the 2016 Rally early due to a heavy wreck that was irreparable.

Argentina’s Pablo Copetti finished second, followed by Paraguay’s Nelson Sanabria Galeano.

Chile’s Ignacio Casale finished fourth but held on to his commanding lead in the overall standings.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, Yamaha, 2:29:16 Argentina’s Pablo Copetti, Yamaha, 2:30:56 Paraguay’s Nelson Sanabria Galeano, Yamaha, 2:31:24 Chile’s Ignacia Casale, Yamaha, 2:32:17 France’s Simon Vitse, Yamaha, 2:32:33

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

Chile’s Ignacio Casale Peru’s Alexis Hernandez – 41:30 behind Argentina’s Pablo Copetti – 57:16 Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli – 1:12:23 Argentina’s Gustavo Gallego – 1:16:45

**************************

SxS UTV

STAGE 6 RESULTS

France’s Patricie Garroueste, Polaris, 3:44:18 Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 3:46:47 Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 4:15:46 Argentina’s Leonel Larrauri, Can-Am, 4:20:52 France’s Claudio Fournier, Polaris, 4:35:19

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos – 32:07 behind France’s Patricie Garroueste – 1:24:13 France’s Claudio Fournier – 3:22:21 Peru’s Anibal Aliaga – 3:32:09

**************************

DAY OFF: Friday marks the one and only rest day during the 15-day event. Competition resumes with Stage 7 on Saturday, beginning in La Paz, Bolivia and ends in Eyuni, Bolivia.