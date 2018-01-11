Photo courtesy NHRA

NHRA: Retired Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria recalls career, looks at future

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 11, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
For fans of now-retired Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria, she’ll never say never about potentially returning behind the wheel one day.

But it may be a while — like five years from now or so.

DeJoria will appear on the syndicated “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” TV show this weekend, which will feature her famous father, John Paul DeJoria, who founded the Paul Mitchell Hair Salons and line of hair products, as well as The Patron Spirits Company, which features Patron Tequila.

But because Alexis is also famous in her own right, she played a big part in the show and offered some insight into possibly racing once again.

DeJoria said she’d consider a comeback once her daughter Isabella (15 years old) and step daughter Sunny (13) leave the nest with her and husband Jesse James.

“Maybe when the girls are out of the house, in college or something like that – I might,” DeJoria said of racing again to Bensinger. “Or I might just do some fun countdown races or maybe race Indy (the U.S. Nationals).

“(But) it’s hard to find a team that will come together for just a couple races. … It just all depends on what’s out there and really what I’m willing to sacrifice at home to do that again. But as far as a full-time schedule, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.”

Alexis DeJoria began racing in NHRA in 2005, starting in Super Gas and advancing to Top Alcohol Funny Car in 2007. She co-owned and operated her own team from 2009 into 2011.

She then joined Kalitta Motorsports in the latter part of the 2011 season in a Nitro Funny Car and became the first female driver in that class to break the sub-four-second barrier. She remained with the team, sponsored by Patron Tequila, through last season.

She won several races in Funny Car, the most notable one being in the 2014 U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

The interview with father and daughter DeJoria featured several good stories that the pair shared, including how John Paul turned over his super-fast Vector to Alexis to drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas right after her 16th birthday.

“I said, ‘Lexi come with me,’” John Paul said. “The minute we cross the California/Nevada line, I let her jump in the seat and just drive this thing; very fast car. In those days it was the fastest road car ever made. 227 miles an hour top-end, 750 horsepower, twin-turbo.

“So she jumped in there. … And then she got on it and got on it and got on it. Pretty soon I realized we’re going about 200 miles an hour!”

Alexis interjected, reminding her father, “YOU told me to pass this person.”

To which John Paul responded, “I did… She passed them good. … And then I realized what 200 miles an hour was like. She was fine with it. I made her slow down because at that speed you have to see one mile ahead of you… Pretty gnarly, but she drove it great!”

Added Alexis, “I think that’s where I got my racing bug from – definitely my father and his enthusiasm for sports cars.”

Mario Andretti named Honorary Chairman of Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 11, 2018, 3:22 PM EST
Legendary driver and racing champion Mario Andretti has been named as Honorary Chairman for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s 30th annual induction ceremony.

The event will be held March 13 at Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Anytime Mario Andretti returns to Daytona, it’s magical,” MSHFA President Ron Watson said in a media release. “This will also add a bit of magic to our induction ceremony. Mario has always been supportive of our efforts and of course, we have always been extremely grateful.”

 

Andretti, is the only racer to win both the Daytona 500 (1967) and Indianapolis 500 (1969), as well as a Formula One world championship (1978), was inducted into the MSHFA in 1990.

“I’m delighted to be invited and when I got the invitation, I figured, ‘Good, Ron (Watson) has finally given me a job,’ ’’ Andretti laughed. “But this is a good opportunity for me to come and see what I call ‘The Temple.’

“The hall of fame is so important because of what it represents. To me, it’s the ultimate award or reward that any driver could hope for in their career. I’ve had first-hand experience with that (was inducted into the MSHFA in 1990) and also with my son Michael inducted (2008). I know how much that means to us and to be part of an evening like that … I look forward to that very much.”

Andretti’s role as Honorary Chairman is quite fitting as two of this year’s eight inductees come from the IndyCar world: Indianapolis Motor Speedway founder Carl Fisher and former champion car owner Pat Patrick.

Others to be inducted are former Daytona 500 champion Jeff Gordon, drag racing car builder John Buttera, record-setting pilot (and world-famous billionaire) Howard Hughes, motorcycle great Fred Merkel and sports car legend Bob Tullius.

The MSHFA moved to its new home on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway two years ago from its former longtime home in Novi, Michigan.