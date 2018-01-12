Provided photo

Son to make IMSA debut at Daytona, teams with father for first time

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 12, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
A father and son team will share driving duties in the upcoming IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge race at Daytona International Speedway.

Former sports car world champion David Murry and son Dylan will team with car owner Jim Cox in the No. 38 BGB Motorsports/David Murry Track Days Porsche Cayman GT4 MB in the four-hour BMW Endurance Challenge on January 26.

The race is one of the undercard events prior to the Rolex 24, which runs January 27-28.

This will be the first time that the Murry’s, of Cartersville, Georgia, have competed together.

“This is such a great opportunity for Dylan and me to race together,” David Murry said in a media release. “We’re so grateful to Jim Cox and John Tecce from BGB Motorsports for making this happen. We’re very excited to get on track at the end of the month.”

David Murry last drove for BGB Motorsports and won at Watkins Glen in 2008. Since then, he has shifted to racing part-time while focusing on his business, David Murry Track Days, which works with aspiring racers at tracks across the U.S., as well as his son’s driving career.

David Murry, who turns 61 on Jan. 29, made a combined 147 starts in the former American Le Mans Series and Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, amassing a total of five wins and 28 podium finishes.

Dylan Murry, 16, has been racing since the age of six and has earned 12 championships along the way, including 60 combined feature wins in Pro Class Legends and the Pro-Legends Winter Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Dylan made two starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series last season, finishing sixth at Greenville-Pickens Speedway and eighth at Watkins Glen.

“I’m so excited to make my IMSA debut,” said Dylan Murry. “It will definitely be an incredible experience. To be able to have my dad as a teammate is just unbelievable.”

Dakar Rally Stage 6: Sainz (Cars), Meo (Bikes), Villagra (Trucks) lead the way

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 11, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
Editor’s note: Check out Stage 6 highlights tonight on NBCSN at 2:30 a.m. ET.

From the desert to the mountains and on to a new playing field.

That pretty much summed up Stage 6 of the 14-stage Dakar Rally in South America.

The competition began in Arequipa, Peru before crossing the border into Bolivia, eventually ending up in the vibrant city of La Paz.

It is in La Paz where all those still in contention will enjoy a rare day off Friday to not only retool their bodies and minds, but also their vehicles, be they Cars, Trucks, Quads, Motorcycles or UTVs.

Remember, after Friday, there are still eight more stages in the Rally.

And if you think the first six stages have been tough, not to mention knocking out some of the Rally’s favored competitors, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The route rolls through much of the southern part of Bolivia for Stages 7 through 9 before moving on to the last country that will host the final five stages starting next Tuesday, Argentina.

**************************

So let’s break down what happened in Thursday’s Stage 6:

CARS

Spain’s Carlos Sainz, who won the Rally in 2010, made his biggest jump upward in this year’s edition of the Rally, winning Stage 6.

He overtook Peugeot teammate and heavy favorite Stephane Peterhansel of France, who finished second, during the round and closed Peterhansel’s lead in the overall standings.

Two-time Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, who has already won two stages in this year’s event, finished finished third.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

  1. Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 02:53:30
  2. France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Peugeot, 2:57:36
  3. Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota, 2:58:35
  4. South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, Toyota, 2:59:01
  5. France’s Cyril Despres, Peugeot, 3:02:19

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

  1. France’s Stephane Peterhansel
  2. Spain’s Carlos Sainz – 27:10 behind
  3. Netherland’s Bernhard ten Brinke – 1:20:41
  4. Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah – 1:24:20
  5. South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers – 1:35:59

 **************************

MOTORCYCLES

Weather impacted the Rally for the first time on Thursday, particularly for the Bikes.

The first part of the route for Bikes was cancelled due to rain.

Despite the soggy conditions early on, France’s Antoine Meo had his second straight strong day, and this time rode his KTM to victory in the stage.

Meo held off a late charge by Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, who finished second, followed by third-place finisher, Australia’s Toby Price.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

  1. France’s Antoine Meo, KTM, 1:54:10
  2. Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, Honda, 1:54:40
  3. Australia’s Toby Price, KTM, 1:54:40
  4. Argentina’s Diego Duplessis, Honda, 1:55:23
  5. Spain’s Daniel Oliveras Carreras, KTM, 1:56:05

AMERICAN RIDERS STAGE 6 RESULTS

19th: Ricky Brabec (Honda), 2:00:26

28th: Andrew Short (Husqvarna), 2:04:39

30th: Shane Esposito (KTM), 2:07:06

36th: Mark Samuels (Honda), 2:08:45

84th: Bill Conger (Husqvarna), 2:46:47

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

  1. Argentina’s Kevin Benevides
  2. France’s Adrien van Beveren – 1:57 behind
  3. Austria’s Matthias Walkner – 3:50
  4. Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort – 09:33
  5. Australia’s Toby Price – 09:39

**************************

TRUCKS

Argentina’s Federico Villagra roared to the front, and finished with a nearly three-minute lead over second-place finisher, Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, and third-place finisher, Ton van Genugten of the Netherlands.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

  1. Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 3:22:23
  2. Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, Tatra, 3:25:09
  3. Netherland’s Ton van Genugten, Iveco, 3:25:21
  4. Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov, Kamaz, 3:26:01
  5. Czech Republic’s Martin Macik, Liaz, 3:26:26

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

  1. Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev
  2. Argentina’s Federico Villagra – 52:40 behind
  3. Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich – 2:24:42
  4. Czech Republic’s Martin Macik – 3:14:18
  5. Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov – 3:59:13

**************************

QUADS

It took him two years, but Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli finally got the stage win he had sought ever since leaving the 2016 Rally early due to a heavy wreck that was irreparable.

Argentina’s Pablo Copetti finished second, followed by Paraguay’s Nelson Sanabria Galeano.

Chile’s Ignacio Casale finished fourth but held on to his commanding lead in the overall standings.

STAGE 6 RESULTS

  1. Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, Yamaha, 2:29:16
  2. Argentina’s Pablo Copetti, Yamaha, 2:30:56
  3. Paraguay’s Nelson Sanabria Galeano, Yamaha, 2:31:24
  4. Chile’s Ignacia Casale, Yamaha, 2:32:17
  5. France’s Simon Vitse, Yamaha, 2:32:33

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

  1. Chile’s Ignacio Casale
  2. Peru’s Alexis Hernandez – 41:30 behind
  3. Argentina’s Pablo Copetti – 57:16
  4. Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli – 1:12:23
  5. Argentina’s Gustavo Gallego – 1:16:45

**************************

SxS UTV

 STAGE 6 RESULTS

  1. France’s Patricie Garroueste, Polaris, 3:44:18
  2. Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 3:46:47
  3. Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 4:15:46
  4. Argentina’s Leonel Larrauri, Can-Am, 4:20:52
  5. France’s Claudio Fournier, Polaris, 4:35:19

OVERALL LEADERS AND GAP

  1. Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela
  2. Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos – 32:07 behind
  3. France’s Patricie Garroueste – 1:24:13
  4. France’s Claudio Fournier – 3:22:21
  5. Peru’s Anibal Aliaga – 3:32:09

**************************

DAY OFF: Friday marks the one and only rest day during the 15-day event. Competition resumes with Stage 7 on Saturday, beginning in La Paz, Bolivia and ends in Eyuni, Bolivia.