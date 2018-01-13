Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz seizes Dakar Rally lead as teammate Stephane Peterhansel crashes

Carlos Sainz moved into the overall lead of the Dakar Rally, wining his second consecutive stage Saturday and taking advantage of Peugeot teammate Stephane Peterhansel’s crash.

Peterhansel started the seventh stage with a 27-minute lead on Sainz before crashing about a third of the way through the 425-kilometer leg. After losing more than two hours to repairs, Peterhansel finished 20th in the stage. The defending champion fell to third overall, an hour and 20 minutes behind Sainz.

Giniel de Villiers, the 2009 champion, finished second in the stage (12 minutes behind Sainz) and is fourth overall. Two-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is second overall, an hour and 11 minutes behind Sainz, after a third-place finish in the seventh stage.

Though Sainz is leading at the halfway point of the 14-stage rally, the Spaniard has failed to finish the Dakar Rally the past five years because of crashes and mechanical problems.

In other divisions:

–In motorcycles, Joan Barreda Bort dominated on his Honda but said he might have broken his knee in winning the stage by nearly 3 minutes.

–In quads, Axel Dutrie won by nearly 5 minutes over Marcelo Medeiros.

–In trucks, Ton Van Genugten triumphed by 2 minutes over Federico Villagra.

–Reinaldo Verala won in SxS.

STAGE 7 RESULTS, CARS

  1. Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 04:49:26
  2. South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, Toyota, 5:01:31
  3. Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota, 5:03:45
  4. Poland’s Jakub Przygonski, Orlen, 5:10:22
  5. Czech Republic’s Martin Prokop, MP-Sports, 5:13:23

OVERALL 

  1. Spain’s Carlos Sainz
  2. Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, 1:11:29 behind
  3. France’s Stephane Peterhansel, 1:20:46
  4. South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers – 1:20:54
  5. The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke – 1:25:04

MOTORCYCLES

  1. Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort, Honda, 5:11:10
  2. France’s Adrien van Beveren, Yamaha, 5:14:01
  3. Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, Honda, 5:19:12
  4. Australia’s Toby Price, KTM, 5:19:53
  5. Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla, Husqvarna, 5:20:03

AMERICAN RIDERS

10th: Ricky Brabec (Honda), 5:24:58

25th: Mark Samuels (Honda), 6:00:40

28th: Andrew Short (Husqvarna), 6:05:35

30th: Shane Esposito (KTM), 6:18:10

89th: Bill Conger (Husqvarna), 9:22:52

OVERALL 

  1. France’s Adrien van Beveren
  2. Argentina’s Kevin Benevides – 3:14 behind
  3. Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort – 04:45
  4. Austria’s Matthias Walkner – 8:18
  5. Australia’s Toby Price – 13:34

TRUCKS

  1. The Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten, Iveco, 4:10:40
  2. Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 4:12:41
  3. Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, 4:15:34
  4. Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, Tatra, 4:16:29
  5. Czech Republic’s Martin Macik, Liaz, 4:16:51

OVERALL 

  1. Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev
  2. Argentina’s Federico Villagra – 49:47 behind
  3. Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich – 2:49:08
  4. Czech Republic’s Martin Macik – 3:15:35
  5. The Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten – 4:24:05

QUADS

  1. France’s Axel Dutrie, 6:59:04
  2. Brazil’s Marcelo Medeiros, 7:03:54
  3. Chile’s Ignacia Casale, 7:08:02
  4. Paraguay’s Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano, 7:10:37
  5. Argentina’s Giuliano Horacio Giordana, 7:18:42

OVERALL

  1. Chile’s Ignacio Casale
  2. Peru’s Alexis Hernandez – 1:01:09 behind
  3. Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli – 1:28:13
  4. Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso – 1:31:20
  5. France’s Alex Dutrie – 2:51:07

SxS UTV

  1. Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 6:49:31
  2. France’s Patricie Garroueste, Polaris, 7:21:03
  3. Peru’s Juan Carlos Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 7:45
  4. Peru’s Anibal Aliaga, Polaris, 9:07:59
  5. Spain’s Jose Luis Pena Campos, Polaris, 9:10:06

OVERALL 

  1. Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela
  2. Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos – 1:15:36 behind
  3. France’s Patricie Garroueste – 1:43:45
  4. Peru’s Anibal Aliaga, 5:38:37
  5. Spain’s Jose Luis Pena Campos, 6:15:21

STAGE 8: A 585-kilometer leg from Uyuni to Tupiza.

 

Recap: First week of individual IndyCar team testing at Sebring concludes

While a handful of teams spent the Fall doing manufacturer testing with Honda and Chevrolet to help them adapt to the 2018 universal aero kits, just as many were on the sidelines and had to wait until 2018, when individual team testing kicked off, before they got their chance to try out the new bodywork.

Some of those teams got their chance this week as 2018 testing got underway at Sebring International Raceway.

The first was Dale Coyne Racing, which saw Sebastien Bourdais got his first chance to try to the new 2018 package.

Andretti Autosport was next on the testing docket, as all four of its teams took turns around Sebring. For the Michael Andretti-led squad, it also was a chance to get used to some new faces in new places.

Longtime Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay is the only driver not to see significant change in his program. Conversely, Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti swapped cars – Rossi moves over to the No. 27 entry while Marco Andretti takes over the No. 98 – and Verizon IndyCar Series rookie Zach Veach made his debut with the team as well.

Finally getting to work. #MA98 🎥 : @carlosmunoz73

Finally, Chip Ganassi Racing ventured to Sebring with its drivers, Scott Dixon and Ed Jones, with Jones able to make his debut with the team after signing with Ganassi in October.

Testing for individual teams will continue through January at Sebring.

