Carlos Sainz seizes Dakar Rally lead as teammate Stephane Peterhansel crashes

Carlos Sainz moved into the overall lead of the Dakar Rally, wining his second consecutive stage Saturday and taking advantage of Peugeot teammate Stephane Peterhansel’s crash.

Peterhansel started the seventh stage with a 27-minute lead on Sainz before crashing about a third of the way through the 425-kilometer leg. After losing more than two hours to repairs, Peterhansel finished 20th in the stage. The defending champion fell to third overall, an hour and 20 minutes behind Sainz.

Giniel de Villiers, the 2009 champion, finished second in the stage (12 minutes behind Sainz) and is fourth overall. Two-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is second overall, an hour and 11 minutes behind Sainz, after a third-place finish in the seventh stage.

Though Sainz is leading at the halfway point of the 14-stage rally, the Spaniard has failed to finish the Dakar Rally the past five years because of crashes and mechanical problems.

In other divisions:

–In motorcycles, Joan Barreda Bort dominated on his Honda but said he might have broken his knee in winning the stage by nearly 3 minutes.

–In quads, Axel Dutrie won by nearly 5 minutes over Marcelo Medeiros.

–In trucks, Ton Van Genugten triumphed by 2 minutes over Federico Villagra.

–Reinaldo Verala won in SxS.

STAGE 7 RESULTS, CARS

Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 04:49:26 South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, Toyota, 5:01:31 Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota, 5:03:45 Poland’s Jakub Przygonski, Orlen, 5:10:22 Czech Republic’s Martin Prokop, MP-Sports, 5:13:23

OVERALL

Spain’s Carlos Sainz Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, 1:11:29 behind France’s Stephane Peterhansel, 1:20:46 South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers – 1:20:54 The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke – 1:25:04

MOTORCYCLES

Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort, Honda, 5:11:10 France’s Adrien van Beveren, Yamaha, 5:14:01 Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, Honda, 5:19:12 Australia’s Toby Price, KTM, 5:19:53 Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla, Husqvarna, 5:20:03

AMERICAN RIDERS

10th: Ricky Brabec (Honda), 5:24:58

25th: Mark Samuels (Honda), 6:00:40

28th: Andrew Short (Husqvarna), 6:05:35

30th: Shane Esposito (KTM), 6:18:10

89th: Bill Conger (Husqvarna), 9:22:52

OVERALL

France’s Adrien van Beveren Argentina’s Kevin Benevides – 3:14 behind Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort – 04:45 Austria’s Matthias Walkner – 8:18 Australia’s Toby Price – 13:34

TRUCKS

The Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten, Iveco, 4:10:40 Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 4:12:41 Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, 4:15:34 Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, Tatra, 4:16:29 Czech Republic’s Martin Macik, Liaz, 4:16:51

OVERALL

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev Argentina’s Federico Villagra – 49:47 behind Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich – 2:49:08 Czech Republic’s Martin Macik – 3:15:35 The Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten – 4:24:05

QUADS

France’s Axel Dutrie, 6:59:04 Brazil’s Marcelo Medeiros, 7:03:54 Chile’s Ignacia Casale, 7:08:02 Paraguay’s Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano, 7:10:37 Argentina’s Giuliano Horacio Giordana, 7:18:42

OVERALL

Chile’s Ignacio Casale Peru’s Alexis Hernandez – 1:01:09 behind Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli – 1:28:13 Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso – 1:31:20 France’s Alex Dutrie – 2:51:07

SxS UTV

Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 6:49:31 France’s Patricie Garroueste, Polaris, 7:21:03 Peru’s Juan Carlos Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 7:45 Peru’s Anibal Aliaga, Polaris, 9:07:59 Spain’s Jose Luis Pena Campos, Polaris, 9:10:06

OVERALL

Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos – 1:15:36 behind France’s Patricie Garroueste – 1:43:45 Peru’s Anibal Aliaga, 5:38:37 Spain’s Jose Luis Pena Campos, 6:15:21

STAGE 8: A 585-kilometer leg from Uyuni to Tupiza.