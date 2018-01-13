Recap: First week of individual IndyCar team testing at Sebring concludes

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

While a handful of teams spent the Fall doing manufacturer testing with Honda and Chevrolet to help them adapt to the 2018 universal aero kits, just as many were on the sidelines and had to wait until 2018, when individual team testing kicked off, before they got their chance to try out the new bodywork.

Some of those teams got their chance this week as 2018 testing got underway at Sebring International Raceway.

The first was Dale Coyne Racing, which saw Sebastien Bourdais got his first chance to try to the new 2018 package.

Andretti Autosport was next on the testing docket, as all four of its teams took turns around Sebring. For the Michael Andretti-led squad, it also was a chance to get used to some new faces in new places.

Longtime Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay is the only driver not to see significant change in his program. Conversely, Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti swapped cars – Rossi moves over to the No. 27 entry while Marco Andretti takes over the No. 98 – and Verizon IndyCar Series rookie Zach Veach made his debut with the team as well.

Exciting day for @ZachVeach, completing his first @IndyCar test day with @FollowAndretti. Hear about Zach's day in the No. 26 Group One Thousand One car at @sebringraceway! #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/qp1AsKxsLW — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) January 10, 2018

Finally, Chip Ganassi Racing ventured to Sebring with its drivers, Scott Dixon and Ed Jones, with Jones able to make his debut with the team after signing with Ganassi in October.

Testing for individual teams will continue through January at Sebring.

