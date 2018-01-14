Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl Nationals for second year in a row

Christopher Bell took the lead from Kyle Larson with less than 15 laps to go when Larson’s engine blew, and Bell went on to win the Chili Bowl Nationals for the second consecutive year.

Rico Abreu finished second in the 55-lap race on the quarter-mile track in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Spencer Bayston finished third. Larson finished 19th in the 24-car field.

“To win the Chili Bowl last year was something I’ll never forget,” Bell, the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, said on the MavTV broadcast. “To do it back-to-back I’m just speechless. I’m just bummed about Kyle. I thought we were going to have a great race there.”

Earlier, Kasey Kahne finished ninth in the first B main and did not advance to the A main (the top six advanced). JJ Yeley was 12th in that race. Justin Allgaier was 18th. C.J. Leary, driving a car owned by Alex Bowman finished last in the 20-car field.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to advance to the A main. He was hit and flipped at the start of the second B main and was eliminated.

A picture that says it all. Racing with the best all around racer in the world right now at the best race in the world. Super bummed for all the fans that we didn’t get to race it out. Thanks for pushing me @KyleLarsonRacin, until next year @cbnationals 🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/aU0BSuuMjT — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) January 14, 2018

Me and my boy are headed home. Thank you for allowing me to be a small part of your success @KeithKunz @PWilloughby71 @ToyotaRacing 😃👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/r6TcDpdup7 — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) January 14, 2018

Still hasn’t really sunk in yet what happened tonight but still thankful for another opportunity to race greatly prepared race cars. Congrats @CBellRacing on your 2nd Chili Bowl win. You’re the best racer of our time right now. 👍🏼 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 14, 2018

Congrats on the big win @CBellRacing

One day I’ll have to check the #chillibowl out. Always get a lot of questions from fans about running it.

Short answer- look at the last few podiums, I’m 6’ it ain’t happening — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 14, 2018

