Dan Gurney: From drivers to team owners to fans, the racing world pays tribute

There wasn’t an area of four-wheeled motorsports that Dan Gurney didn’t touch and have an impact upon.

From Formula 1 to IndyCar, NASCAR to sports cars, he was arguably the most prolific and versatile driver ever made. No matter what the circuit, he was able to master it, turning it into countless wins and numerous championships.

If it had a a steering wheel and four wheels, Gurney was its master.

Sadly, the legendary driver and team owner passed away Sunday at the age of 86 after a bout with pneumonia. But he leaves a legacy that was celebrated by countless of his peers in both testominies and social media.

While the following list is long, it’s actually just a small portion of the countless individuals Gurney impacted in their own lives, from fellow competitors to fans, and the love and respect they returned in kind:

* NBC announcer Leigh Diffey: “What more can one say about the man who gave us the champagne spray on the podium? I wonder how many of today’s racing heroes realize that was just one of the many wonderful elements that comprise the fabric of Dan Gurney’s legacy.

“And, how fitting it was that Dan’s son, Alex, won the GRAND-AM Rolex Sportscar Series Daytona Prototype championship in 2007 – 40 years after Dan won and sprayed the champagne at the 24 hours of Le Mans and a week later the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

“Dan was one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet and when you did spend time in his presence you felt warmth, sincerity and greatness. Sadly, we won’t get to see people like Dan Gurney and Sir Jack Brabham again. Pioneers who had the courage, conviction and intelligence to do what they did is so rare. Designing, building, racing and winning in a car that was yours was nothing short of phenomenal.

“So many drivers nowadays are known or become megastars for their driving and/or their off-track antics and behavior. Dan Gurney will always be remembered for what he did on and off the track but long before the internet and social media. Driving excellence, engineering excellence and personal excellence; the Gurney name meant and still means so much. Integrity is a powerful word that immediately comes to mind.

“Back in the SPEED days there were a few of us who had the privilege to be a part of the SPEED Performer of the Year awards. There was always a conference call and, with due respect to the others involved, the headliners on the call were Mario Andretti and Dan Gurney. Mario basically ran the call as it was the Mario Andretti trophy, but let me tell you when Dan spoke, you could have heard a pin drop. The respect for man was, still is and always will be immense. I remember calling Tommy Kendall afterwards and discussing our joy at being on a closed call like that.

“As members of the motorsport community we owe it do Dan, his wife Evi and the Gurney family to ensure future generations never forget who he was, what he achieved and what he represented. He loved his family, employees, team, the sport and America. Tough, fair and one of a kind!”

* NBC commentator Townsend Bell: “One of the greatest men I¹ve ever known.

“He did it all with intelligence, excellence, grace, and humility.

“I’m thankful to have been given the opportunity to watch and learn how great the human spirit can be through his example.

“I’ll miss him dearly.”

* Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles: “When we talk about legendary American drivers, owners and car constructors on an international stage, Dan Gurney is one of the all-time greats. His skill in all three areas helped him make an indelible mark and serve as a huge influence in this sport. Dan was a giant in the racing world, in every sense. Our sincere condolences and prayers are with his wife, Evi, and the entire Gurney family. Godspeed, Dan Gurney.”

* IMSA President Scott Atherton: “The word ‘legend’ can sometimes be overused, but in describing Daniel Sexton Gurney, it’s the only word that fits. Dan Gurney was an American racing legend who accomplished nearly all there was to accomplish as a driver in our sport, from sports cars to NASCAR, Indy cars to Formula 1. Dan was an innovative car builder and a lifelong steward of motorsports beyond his on-track performance.

“In the world of IMSA, a championship-winning team owner with his All American Racers team, and in later years, his son, Alex, would become a driving champion as well in the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series.

“On behalf of everybody at IMSA, we extend our most sincere condolences to Dan’s wife, Evi, and his entire family. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to Dan’s many friends and associates. We’re confident he’s spraying champagne in heaven right now. Godspeed, Dan.”

And here is just a sampling from the motorsports world of fellow racing greats and fans alike:

https://t.co/Bxp4etpyc7 I just heard that my hero passed away today…Daniel Sexton Gurney. This is so sad and my thoughts, prayers and love to the Gurney family. Dan was one of the Titans of the sport. Godspeed Dan…I’m sure you’ll be pushing the envelope in heaven. — Bobby Rahal (@BobRahal) January 14, 2018

RIP Dan Gurney. I was first inspired by him when I was in midgets dreaming of being like him. I was last inspired by him yesterday. Yes, I mean forever. He understood me better than anyone else, which is why he wrote the foreword for my book in 2001 #DanGurneyHasFinishedTheRace pic.twitter.com/twMkM2Mn0U — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) January 14, 2018

The greatest of all time Dan Gurney . I love that guy. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/EtZ25ZtLJb — Don Prudhomme (@DonPrudhomme) January 14, 2018

In a four week stretch of summer of 1967, Dan Gurney started on the front row of the Indy 500, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans (and invented the champagne spray) and then won the Belgian Grand Prix in a car he designed. Let that sink in… #OneOff — Arni Sribhen (@neckthai) January 14, 2018

Sad to hear about Dan Gurney’s passing. The best there’s ever been. Not ‘one of’ or ‘probably the’ but THE VERY BEST. Prayers to his family… — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) January 15, 2018

In 1967, Dan Gurney teamed with @AJFoytRacing to take the checkered flag in one of the most celebrated wins in racing history, at the @24hoursoflemans. pic.twitter.com/bCcoe2pZE2 — IMS Museum (@IMSMuseum) January 14, 2018

What a story Dan Gurney gave to us. A racer to the core in everything he did, he epitomized all that makes motorsport special, that can make it more than just cars going around on Sunday afternoons. No one else did it quite like Dan. #BigEagle — JR Hildebrand (@JRHildebrand) January 14, 2018

So sad to hear about Dan Gurney passing today. He was an icon and blazed the path of new technologies in our sport. But mainly he was just a great guy who will be sorely missed! #RIPDanGurney — Michael Andretti (@michaelandretti) January 14, 2018

Dan Gurney is responsible (a great deal I might add) for pushing IndyCar in the direction it wound up going. His "White Paper" is almost as important as the beautiful "Eagles" he designed for various forms of auto racing. To say "this sucks" is an understatement. — GallesKraco3🏎 (@GallesKraco3) January 14, 2018

A very sad day. Dan Gurney: All American Racer pic.twitter.com/yUcJsAbkCg — Peter DeLorenzo (@PeterMDeLorenzo) January 14, 2018

One of my favorite autographs, from one of my favorite racecar drivers. He was the 1st driver ever to win races in @IndyCar, @NASCAR AND @F1… #STUD#RIP Dan Gurney 🏁 pic.twitter.com/3rxzpTefZX — Ron Capps (@RonCapps28) January 15, 2018

RIP to Dan Gurney an American Legend and a hero of mine. I’ll never forget the 1993 24 Hours of Daytona when my dad, PJ Jones and Rocky Moran won the race in Dan’s All American Racers Toyota GTP car. #legend — Mark Dismore (@markdismore) January 15, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of a true, global Motorsports legend … thank you for all you did for the sport Dan Gurney … what you did & the way you did it will never be forgotten #RIPDanGurney — Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) January 14, 2018

Just heard about the passing of a great, kind and gentle giant, your smile will be missed RIP DAN Gurney 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FNDxx2vaag — Arie Luyendyk (@ArieLuyendyk) January 14, 2018

Dan Gurney passed away today. What Baby Boomer motorhead didn't consider him their ultimate hero? I consider myself one of them and will always value the times I interviewed him at various racing venues. Belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Racing. Peace. — Bill Stephens (@UltgarageBill) January 14, 2018

Legend, hero, icon, trailblazer, visionary, racer. Dan Gurney was and always will be all of these and so much more. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/FneVYWBgOS — Bryan Herta (@BryanHerta) January 14, 2018

Few have been as big an inspiration or innovator in racing as Dan Gurney. Rest In Peace to an icon of the sport. — Tony DiZinno (@tonydizinno) January 14, 2018

RIP #DanGurney. One of the best. Driver. Engineer. Designer. Owner. Businessman. Could drive and win with anything. pic.twitter.com/7tmTNHA02U — Jim Feenstra (@JimboFeenstra) January 14, 2018

More than an icon, Dan Gurney did as much for racing as any individual ever has. It is with much sadness that we send our sincerest condolences to his family with the news of his passing. Racing has lost a friend and leader. He will be sorely missed.#dangurney #aar #nascar #f1 pic.twitter.com/r1cTY33dxd — ISM Vision (@ism_vision) January 15, 2018

Sad to learn of the passing of #DanGurney, but smiling inside because I'm picturing him reunited with #BrockYates and pondering Cannonball Runs across the universe. Keep the needle pegged, boys. #RIP pic.twitter.com/4VhkJEuchX — 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 🅟🅐🅤🅚🅔🅡🅣 (@CPAutoScribe) January 15, 2018

Sad to learn of the passing of racing legend #DanGurney – he was the definition of "class act" all through his life. RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/KvsabOHa31 — Dave Kunz (@abc7davekunz) January 14, 2018

Dan was a friend to @uofracing and we are honored to have worked with him to share his story and his No. 121 Wood Brothers Galaxie with the racing community. God Speed Dan…you are remembered… #dangurney #GOAT #legend #legendary #allamericanracer pic.twitter.com/uMwSG66X0g — University of Racing (@uofracing) January 15, 2018

Godspeed #DanGurney. So glad we had this day last April. Legends. pic.twitter.com/1kFyjCXvab — Kevin Kennedy (@RedRacer) January 14, 2018

We lost one of the greatest of ALL TIME RIP #DanGurney God Speed! pic.twitter.com/72lLgQ5WHd — Racerford428 (@racerford428) January 15, 2018