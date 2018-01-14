Stephane Peterhansel rebounds with stage win at Dakar Rally

Stephane Peterhansel captured the eighth stage Sunday of the Dakar Rally, rebounding from a crash a day earlier that knocked him from the overall lead.
The defending champion now is ranked third overall behind Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth in Sunday’s 498-kilometer stage that ended in Tupiza, Bolivia. Cyril Despres, Peterhansel’s Peugeot teammate, placed second in the stage, 49 seconds behind Peterhansel.
Nasser Al-Attiyah was third in the stage and remains second overall, trailing Sainz by 1 hour and 6 minutes.
Antoine Meo (motorcycles), Dmitry Sotnikov (truck) Simon Vitse (quads) and Reinaldo Varela (SxS) were the other stage winners Sunday.
Because of inclement weather, Monday’s ninth stage between Tupiza and the city of Salta in Argentina was canceled by organizers. “There is a risk of floods and storms,” said race director Marc Coma.
Southern Bolivia has been hit by heavy rain over the last few days and Dakar Rally’s camp in Tupiza was flooded as well.
The rally is expected to resume Tuesday with the 10th stage between Salta and Belen in Argentina.
**************************
STAGE 7 RESULTS, CARS
- France’s Stephane Peterhansel,Peugeot 5:15:18
- France’s Cyril Despres, Peugeot, 5:16:07
- Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota, 5:17:30
- The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, Toyota, 5:20:18
- Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 05:22:22
OVERALL
- Spain’s Carlos Sainz
- Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, 1:06:37 behind
- France’s Stephane Peterhansel, 1:13:42
- The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke – 1:23
- South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers – 1:37:09
**************************
MOTORCYCLES
- France’s Antoine Meo, KTM, 5:24:01
- United States’ Ricky Brabec, Honda, 5:25:09
- Australia’s Toby Price, KTM, 5:26:46
- Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, Honda, 5:29:53
- Slovakia’s Stefan Svitko, KTM, 5:30:47
AMERICAN RIDERS
17th: Shane Esposito (KTM), 5:44:22
18th: Andrew Short (Husqvarna), 5:46:29
21st: Mark Samuels (Honda), 5:49:29
63rd: Bill Conger (Husqvarna), 7:22:56
OVERALL
- France’s Adrien van Beveren
- Argentina’s Kevin Benevides – 0:22 behind
- Austria’s Matthias Walkner – 6:34
- Australia’s Toby Price – 7:35
- Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort – 8:01
**************************
TRUCKS
- Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov, Kamaz, 4:23:32
- Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 4:28:43
- Russia’s Airat Mardeev, Kamaz, 4:03:00
- Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, Kamaz, 4:32:05
- Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, Tatra, 4:35:05
OVERALL
- Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev
- Argentina’s Federico Villagra – 46:25 behind
- Czech Republic’s Martin Macik – 3:29:25
- Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich – 3:59:35
- Russia’s Airat Mardeev – 4:23:20
**************************
QUADS
- France’s Simon Vitse, 6:52:32
- Brazil’s Marcelo Medeiros, 6:55:59
- Chile’s Ignacia Casale, 6:57:52
- France’s Axel Dutrie, 7:03:04
- Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, 7:14:59
OVERALL
- Chile’s Ignacio Casale
- Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli – 1:45:20 behind
- Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso – 1:49:19
- France’s Alex Dutrie – 2:56:19
- France’s Simon Vitse – 3:07:44
**************************
SxS UTV
- Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 7:30:18
- Peru’s Juan Carlos Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 7:49:13
- Argentina’s Leo Larrauri, Can-Am, 8:18:27
- France’s Patricie Garroueste, Polaris, 8:19:00
- France’s Claude Fournier, Polaris, 9:14:41
OVERALL
- Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela
- Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos – 1:34:31 behind
- France’s Patricie Garroueste – 2:32:27
- Peru’s Anibal Aliaga, 7:25:08
- France’s Claude Fournier, 7:39:23