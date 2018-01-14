Getty Images

Versatile racing legend Dan Gurney dies at 86

By Nate RyanJan 14, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Legendary racer Dan Gurney, a winner in NASCAR, Formula One, IndyCar and sports cars, died Sunday morning because of complications from pneumonia, a statement from his family confirmed. He was 86.

Gurney’s greatest career triumph was teaming with fellow American icon A.J. Foyt to win the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The next week, he scored the last of his four victories in Formula One, winning in his famous Eagle chassis in the Grand Prix of Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps. It was indicative of Gurney’s reputation as an innovator known for groundbreaking advancements in aerodynamics and safety as a team owner and driver. He even is credited with being the first to spray champagne in a winner’s circle.

But he also was known as one of the most prodigious and versatile drivers of the 20th century, perhaps best exemplified by his success in NASCAR’s premier series at Riverside International Raceway. Driving a Ford, he won in his first four starts (1963-66) on the road course in Southern California (where he lived most of his life). He won again from the pole position in 1968 – one of four wins he scored with Wood Brothers Racing.

In 16 Cup starts from 1962-80, Gurney notched 10 top 10s. He finished fifth in the 1963 Daytona 500.

He also made eight starts in the Indianapolis 500, finishing second in 1968 and ’69. He scored seven wins in Champ Car races from 1967-70.

Gurney raced the full F1 schedule in 1961, ’63-’64 and ’67 and finished fourth in the standings twice.

After retiring from full-time driving, he became a team owner and was instrumental in the formation of the CART Series. His All-American Racers team won dozens of racers in open wheel, stock cars and sports cars.

Here is part of the statement, from Gurney’s wife, Evi, and family:

With one last smile on his handsome face, Dan drove off into the unknown just before noon today, January 14, 2018. In deepest sorrow, with gratitude in our hearts for the love and joy you have given us during your time on this earth, we say ‘Godspeed.’

Gurney’s family said his funeral will be private and asked that donations in his name be made to Hoag Hospital Foundation in Newport Beach, California. Fans who wish to express their sentiments about Gurney can send notes to eagleracingcarsusa@aarinc.com.

Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl Nationals for second year in a row

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 14, 2018, 1:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell took the lead from Kyle Larson with less than 15 laps to go when Larson’s engine blew, and Bell went on to win the Chili Bowl Nationals for the second consecutive year.

Rico Abreu finished second in the 55-lap race on the quarter-mile track in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Spencer Bayston finished third. Larson finished 19th in the 24-car field.

“To win the Chili Bowl last year was something I’ll never forget,” Bell, the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, said on the MavTV broadcast. “To do it back-to-back I’m just speechless. I’m just bummed about Kyle. I thought we were going to have a great race there.”

Earlier, Kasey Kahne finished ninth in the first B main and did not advance to the A main (the top six advanced). JJ Yeley was 12th in that race. Justin Allgaier was 18th. C.J. Leary, driving a car owned by Alex Bowman finished last in the 20-car field.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to advance to the A main. He was hit and flipped at the start of the second B main and was eliminated.

 and on Facebook