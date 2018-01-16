Happy 83rd birthday to “Super Tex,” the legendary A.J. Foyt

There’s only one A.J. Foyt.
He’s a true American treasure, a legendary race car driver and multiple champion, as well as an IndyCar team owner.
And today, Anthony Joseph Foyt celebrates his 83rd birthday.
Here’s some of the celebratory messages A.J. received via Twitter:
Happy Birthday to my BFF @AJFoytRacing pic.twitter.com/NE5gnK7i2Y
— Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) January 16, 2018
HAPPY 83rd AJ! Your Determination & Coolness (leather jacket) was evident at age 3! Have a great day & don't work too hard. #WINNER #Indy500 #LeMans24 #Daytona500 @IndyCar @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qbYNqayP9N
— AJFoytRacing (@AJFoytRacing) January 16, 2018
#AJFoyt Birthday Boy pic.twitter.com/75oYIcXSuE
— Bob Killman (@BobKillman1) January 16, 2018
Happy birthday to 1972 #DAYTONA500 winner AJ Foyt! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gXcsYWHhtb
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2018
When we watched #AJFoyt Win the very 1st #IndyCar race on Sunday March 22, 1964 @ISMRaceway *Formally know as Phoenix International Raceway* he was 29 yrs old.
Happy 83rd Birthday Today #SuperTex pic.twitter.com/Zhqwpm4QKb
— Larry Ogburn (@Larrys54thYrPIR) January 16, 2018
Happy 83rd Birthday today #AJFoyt @AJFoytRacing Many race fans were blessed to watch you wheel The Famous No.83 Hollywood Spring & Axle Spl. USAC midget / #Offy including myself.. *not my photo pic.twitter.com/2CfCSkQuk1
— Larry Ogburn (@Larrys54thYrPIR) January 16, 2018
Happy Birthday AJ Foyt!#SuperTex #IMS #Indy500 #Indycar pic.twitter.com/8JyOX0dWot
— Justice Brothers (@JusticeBrosInc) January 16, 2018
RT to help us wish four-time #Indy500 champion AJ Foyt the best birthday! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/iwK3QaxlCl
— Paddock Insider (@PaddockInsider) January 16, 2018
Happy 83rd Birthday to Houston native AJ Foyt! pic.twitter.com/iDYrHq7iUl
— Texas Sports HOF (@TXSportsHOF) January 16, 2018
Happy Birthday to the LEGEND AJ Foyt!!🎉 pic.twitter.com/cAGPauu0GT
— Pocono Raceway (@poconoraceway) January 16, 2018
🇺🇸Happy birthday to my boss AJ Foyt! Inspiration for all racing lovers, 4x Indy500 champion and 7x IndyCar champion! This is the man! pic.twitter.com/OCX3jWSyQX
— Matheus Leist 🇧🇷 (@MatheusLeist) January 16, 2018
🇺🇸 Happy birthday to the 4-time #Indy500 winner, 7-time #INDYCAR champion, 67 INDYCAR race winner, Le Mans winner, Daytona 500 winner and my boss, Super Tex! All the best, AJ!#SuperTex #AJFoyt pic.twitter.com/8WSn2CP9uS
— Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) January 16, 2018
Happy Birthday to Supertex, AJ Foyt…The Universityofracing is proud to have the #GOAT as part of our Legends collection. https://t.co/dhVOUHeEwJ ……#nascar #racing #respect #ajfoyt #diecast #nascardiecast #birthday https://t.co/28Km184ijI pic.twitter.com/aLoa7AjNXJ
— University of Racing (@uofracing) January 16, 2018
Happy 83rd Birthday to legendary 4-time Indianapolis 500 winner @AJFoytRacing #ajfoyt #legend pic.twitter.com/1g2cx3LFBA
— Joe Franz (@Speedway_Joe) January 16, 2018
#AJFoyt, one of the biggest legends in the history of racing in America, is turning 83 today : https://t.co/7pkL6qXq70 pic.twitter.com/TuuBhNOYYp
— SnapLap (@SnapLapNews) January 16, 2018
Happy 83rd birthday to Mr. #AJFoyt He's raced & won in just about any form of racing. IndyCar, USAC, NASCAR, endurance racing, you name it. #SuperTex has done it all. pic.twitter.com/88AEumVN0G
— Tyler Puszczewicz (@TPuszczewicz) January 16, 2018
They don't make 'em like this anymore. Happy Birthday to one of the best to ever get behind the wheel, the living legend, A.J. Foyt. pic.twitter.com/Wj4EgqlO4y
— Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) January 16, 2018
Help us wish a very happy birthday to racing legend A.J. Foyt!
The only driver to win the #DAYTONA500, #Rolex24, #LeMans24 and #Indy500! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/3EMaW7qnIh
— Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) January 16, 2018
Join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to four time #Indy500 winner, A.J. Foyt! pic.twitter.com/zQG3WeWb7s
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) January 16, 2018
"You get out in front. You stay out in front."
– A.J. Foyt
— Gerren Porter (@GerrenPorter) January 16, 2018
Mega birthday wishes to the great A.J. Foyt, 83 yrs young today! pic.twitter.com/7DLBNZzrAJ
— Anne Proffit (@AnneProffit) January 16, 2018