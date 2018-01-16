Video highlights from Sunday’s Dakar Rally Stage 8: Bikes, Cars, Quads, Trucks

Sunday’s Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally brought the race into the final country it will compete in, Argentina.
Monday’s Stage 9 was cancelled after bad weather made course conditions impassible for racing. Stage 10 picks up Tuesday morning. The overall Rally ends Saturday.
Here’s some of Sunday’s key video highlights:
BIKES
Antoine Meo wins Stage 8.
QUADS
Simon Vitse wins Stage 8.
CARS
Stephane Peterhansel wins Stage 8.
TRUCKS
Dmitry Sotnikov wins Stage 8.
Monday’s Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally was cancelled due to rain that inundated the area Sunday, resulting in track conditions that made racing impassible.
Stage 9 was originally slated to go from Tupiza, Bolivia, to Salta, Argentina. But due to Monday’s cancellation, teams will move their encampments across the Argentinian border to Salta.
Stage 10 will start early Tuesday in Salta and progress to Belen, Argentina.
After that, there will be four stages remaining, ending Saturday in Cordoba, Argentina.
Here’s the official statement from Rally officials about Monday’s Stage 9 cancellation:
“The organizers of the Dakar had no choice but to cancel Stage 9, which was supposed to take place between Tupiza and Salta on Monday.
“Weather conditions in the area in the last few days are preventing assistance crews from refurbishing race vehicles for tomorrow’s stage after the demanding marathon stage.
“The field of the Dakar will therefore head to the Salta bivouac by road. The rally will resume with stage 10 from Salta to Belén.”