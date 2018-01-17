Getty Images

Column: The Dakar Rally just isn’t the same without Robby Gordon

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 17, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
Where have you gone, Robby Gordon? America needs you back – and in a big way.

Gordon, who was the most high-profile competitor from the U.S. in the Dakar Rally for more than a decade, has not competed since finishing 19th overall in the 2016 event.

Now, as the 40th Dakar Rally rolls to a close on Saturday in Cordoba, Argentina, the U.S. could definitely use the likes of a Gordon once again.

Because short of a miracle in the final three stages between Thursday and Saturday’s final round, the U.S. will be a virtual non-entity when it comes to being around at the end and in contention for a championship in any of the Rally’s five classes.

Of the 545 competitors originally entered in this year’s Rally, only nine are from the U.S.: one driver, three co-drivers (of which two are sharing driving duties with a lead driver from another country) and five motorcycle riders.

Here’s the breakdown:

Drivers: Bryce Menzies (Cars class)

Co-drivers: Peter Mortensen (co-driver for Menzies), Izhar Harmony (co-driver for Israeli Truck pilot Aviv Kadshai) and Jeff Sunderland (co-driver for France’s Ignacio Villegas in the Trucks class).

Motorcycle riders: Ricky Brabec, Andrew Short, Mari Samuels, Shane Esposito and Bill Conger.

What’s more, there are no U.S. competitors in two of the five classes – Quads and UTVs – and there are no U.S. mechanics in any class.

Right now, only the two-wheel riding Brabec seems to have a chance of a podium finish when the Rally concludes. The other four U.S. riders are looking at a likely finish perhaps in the top 20 to 50.

Meanwhile, Menzies, in just his second Rally this year, was considered one of the best U.S. hopes for a possible victory or podium finish.

But that all went up in smoke in Stage 2 more than a week ago when he wrecked his car and it was unable to be repaired.

As I have reported on the Rally over the past week-and-a-half plus, Gordon’s name and face keeps popping into my head. For so long, when I thought about the Rally over so many years, I also thought of Gordon at the same time.

To me, Gordon WAS the Dakar Rally, not to mention the best and most versatile U.S. talent on four wheels. And I’m sure I was not alone in my thoughts. Robby had a large contingent of fans from the U.S., and around the world for that matter, that followed his progress in every stage.

It was exciting to read wire dispatches from the Rally when it was in Africa or when it moved to South America a decade ago and to see how Gordon was doing.

Invariably, the Southern California native was near the front in several editions of the Rally, and won over 10 stages throughout his tenure in the event over several years of competition, but never came away with the big prize.

Still, as I said, to me Robby was the Rally. He made me proud to be an American and proud that he was representing our country.

But since he chose not to enter last year’s Rally to focus on his burgeoning Stadium Super Trucks Series, as well as other business ventures, not only wasn’t there an equally strong U.S. representative to replace Gordon, my hunch is that American fans have lost interest in the Rally with Robby not enrolled.

And it’s not a matter of age. Gordon turned 49 years old on January 2. There are several competitors in this year’s Rally that are in their late 40s and well into their 50s.

But that one fact still keeps coming back to me: Six drivers/riders and three co-drivers and that’s it as far as U.S. representatives – out of a field of 545 original entries.

This may shock you, but the numeric reality is that means the U.S. accounted for just 1.651 percent of the competitors in this year’s Rally.

1.651 percent. Think about how such a miniscule part that is in the overall field, not to mention the entire scheme of things.

Why aren’t there more Americans carrying the red, white and blue?

Where are the American manufacturers to offer support for its country’s drivers/riders?

Where is the interest of the more mainstream American media in the Rally, not to mention overall fan interest?

It’s nothing short of an embarrassment that there are so few U.S. representatives in this year’s Rally. This is the world’s greatest and most prestigious endurance race, covering roughly 5,600 miles in 15 days.

And yet the U.S., our country, only has six drivers/riders and three co-drivers (two of which are competing with non-U.S. teammates)?

As I was writing this column, a song kept popping into my head, with Gordon’s name in place of none other than Joe DiMaggio.

You know the song: “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel.

Here’s the version I was thinking of:

“Where have you gone, Robby Gordon, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you, wu wu wu.”

That was never more true in this year’s Rally.

Let’s hope Robby decides to return next year because, boy, could we and the Rally ever use him again.

 

NHRA shocker: Englishtown ceases drag racing operations immediately, cancels NHRA Summernationals

Photo courtesy NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 17, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
If put in baseball terms, Wednesday morning’s news from the NHRA is comparable to Yankee Stadium closing down for good.

One of the most popular and longest-running race tracks on the NHRA national event circuit — Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey — announced in a statement that “it will no longer host any drag racing events at its facility, effective immediately. This includes the 49th Annual NHRA Summernationals, scheduled to take place this June.”

This is massive — and terrible news — for NHRA fans, particularly those on the East Coast, as the track more commonly known simply as “Englishtown” has long been a destination point for fans in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland area for decades. That not only includes NHRA national events, but also local bracket racing at the track.

Few details on the decision to stop all drag racing events are known. However, the track has long struggled being landlocked and unable to expand its runoff area for cars that have problems stopping under their own power. That is especially problematic for Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars, which are the most powerful cars in the sport and, due to the 10,000 horsepower they produce, often need longer stopping distances.

NHRA Funny Car driver Scott Kalitta was killed in a crash at Old Bridge Raceway on June 21, 2008, when his car was unable to stop in the runoff area and collided with a portable crane past the runoff area.

NHRA spokesperson Jessica Hatcher told NBC Sports in an email Wednesday morning that the sanctioning body will not look to find a replacement venue for Englishtown on the 2018 racing schedule.

As a result, the 2018 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule will shrink from 24 to 23 going forward with Englishtown’s departure.

” ‘Stunned’ is the perfect word to describe how we are all feeling right now,” Hatcher said. “For 2018, we are focusing on the remaining 23 events and do not foresee any additional changes to the schedule.”

UPDATE: Hatcher reached out again to NBC Sports later Wednesday afternoon with an addendum that could be promising for race fans in other markets: “Upon hearing the news about the Englishtown track, we’ve received a significant level of interest from other track operators about hosting a national event in 2018.  We’re not sure if this is possible for 2018, but we’re definitely looking into it, if not for 2018, then perhaps for 2019.”

New NHRA president Glen Cromwell said in a media release, “NHRA drag racing events have been held at the track in Englishtown for almost 50 years. The Summernationals have played an important part of our heritage and we hope that fans in the area will try to make it to another of our events.

“Our focus remains on making the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series a memorable experience for our fans, racers, sponsors, partners and tracks.”

The nearest venues to Englishtown that will host NHRA events this season are Maple Grove Raceway outside Reading, Pennsylvania (105 miles west of Englishtown) and New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire (310 miles northeast).

The Napp family, which owns Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, issued a statement that the facility will remain open and continue business as usual going forward — with the exception of eliminating all drag racing events, both national and local.

“Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, the Napp family owned and operated business announced today a reorganization of the company’s business operations,” the statement said. “To achieve this goal, Raceway Park will no longer conduct quarter mile or eighth mile drag racing events effective immediately.

“Raceway Park will retain and use the ‘stadium’ portion of the facility including the VIP hospitality tower and grandstands and continue most of its operations including the spring and fall auto swap meets, numerous car shows, both motocross racing and practice, kart racing, as well as drifting, a full schedule of road course activities, mud runs, monster truck shows, musical concerts, & festival events and more. The long standing Old Bridge Township Airport, owned and operated by Raceway Park will also continue to operate as normal.”

From a driver’s perspective, veteran NHRA racer Shawn Langdon, who is switching from a long career in Top Fuel to Funny Car this season for Kalitta Motorsports, won in Top Fuel at Englishtown in 2013 and laments the decision to drop drag racing there.

“It really caught me by surprise because I had not heard a thing about that,” Langdon said. “It’s unfortunate because that place has such rich history and so many great things have come out of that race in the past. It was a track that meant a lot to the Kalitta family and with Scott. They always wanted to win one for Scott. We’d have loved to have the opportunity to go back to the track and win that race for Scott.”