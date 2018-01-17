Dakar Rally: Overall rankings starting to tighten up after Stage 10, 4 stages remain

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: Don’t miss Wednesday’s video highlights on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET.

Competitors in the 40th Dakar Rally were back on-track and on-course Tuesday for Stage 10 after Monday’s Stage 9 cancellation due to weather and impassable track conditions.

Stage 10 went from Salta, Argentina to Belen, Argentina.

Four stages remain to be completed in the 14-stage event, all in Argentina.

Here’s recaps of the top three classes: Bikes, Cars and Trucks, as well as statistics for both Quads and UTVs:

**************************

BIKES

What a disastrous round it was for several riders in the category.

Toby Price and several other top riders, including American Ricky Brabec, got lost in a river bed and cost themselves significant time, not to mention positions in the stage and overall.

Stage 8 leader Adrian Van Beveren joined the growing list of riders that were eliminated after crashing three kilometers from the end of the stage.

Beveren was airlifted out after complaining of grogginess that likely was a result of a concussion. But that wasn’t the worst of it: he suffered a broken collarbone as well as chest and back injuries and was hospitalized, ending his 2018 Rally.

The mishaps to Beveren and Price, among others, allowed Austria’s Matthias Walkner to take over the category lead over Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla.

**************************

CARS

France’s Stephane Peterhansel continued his winning ways, capturing yet another stage triumph.

But Spain’s Carlos Sainz remains in the overall lead with a 50-minute edge over Peterhansel with four stages remaining in the Rally, which ends Saturday.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah once again suffered misfortune when the rear suspension on his car broke late in the stage.

Al-Attiyah was closing in on Peterhansel, just 2 minutes behind, when the part broke and he limped to the finish nearly 30 minutes behind Peterhansel.

**************************

TRUCKS

The Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten is proving to be a surprisingly strong contender, capturing the win in Stage 10 to improve to fourth in the overall rankings.

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, who finished fourth Tuesday, continues to hold a nearly 25-minute lead in the overall rankings over Argentina’s Federico Villagra, who finished second in Tuesday’s stage.

**************************

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Stage 11 takes place Wednesday, going from Belen, Argentina to Fiambala, Argentina.

After that, only three stages remain in the 2018 Rally.

**************************

STAGE 10 RESULTS:

CARS

France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Peugeot, 4:43:46

South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, Toyota, 4:52:32

Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 4:56:53

UAE’s Khalid Al Qassimi, Peugeot, 5:02:57

The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, Toyota, 5:06:08

OVERALL RANKINGS

Spain’s Carlos Sainz

France’s Stephane Peterhansel, 50:35 behind

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, 1:12:46 behind

The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, 1:22:15 behind

South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, 1:22:48 behind

**************************

MOTORCYCLES

Austria’s Matthias Walkner, KTM, 4:52:26

Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla, Husqvarna, 5:04:01

Spain’s Gerard Farres, KTM, 5:08:47

Spain’s Oriol Mena, Hero Speed Brain, 5:13:11

Spain’s Juan Pedrero Garcia, Sherco, 5:13:50

AMERICAN RIDERS

8th: Andrew Short, Husqvarna, 5:16:39

9th: Mark Samuels, Honda, 5:17:16

25th: Ricky Brabec, Honda, 5:48:39

29th: Shane Esposito, KTM, 5:57:01

73rd: Bill Conger, Husqvarna, 8:21:37

OVERALL RANKINGS

Austria’s Matthias Walkner

Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort, 39:42 behind

Argentina’s Kevin Benevides, 41:23 behind

Spain’s Gerard Farres, 47:46 behind

Australia’s Toby Price, 50:18 behind

**************************

TRUCKS

Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten, Iveco, 5:31:49

Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 5:32:22

Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich, Maz, 5:42:58

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, Kamaz, 5:54:03

Russia’s Airat Mardeev, Kamaz, 5:56:23

OVERALL

Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev

Argentina’s Federico Villagra, 24:44 behind

Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich, 3:48:30 behind

Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten, 4:08:54 behind

Russia’s Airat Mardeev, 4:25:40 behind

**************************

QUADS

Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso, Yamaha, 6:35:26

Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, Yamaha, 6:37:32

Chile’s Ignacia Casale, Yamaha, 6:41:49

Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Shilov, Yamaha, 6:45:44

Brazil’s Marcelo Medeiros, Yamaha, 6:51:25

OVERALL

Chile’s Ignacio Casale

Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, 1:41:03 behind

Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso, 1:42:56 behind

France’s Alex Dutrie, 3:27:52 behind

Peru’s Alexis Hernandez, 3:35:47 behind

**************************

SxS UTV

France’s Patricie Garrouste, Polaris, 6:37:07

Peru’s Juan Carlos Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 7:46:37

Spain’s Jose Pena Campos, Polaris, 8:09:07

Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 8:21:22

France’s Claude Fournier, Polaris, 8:52:59

OVERALL