Dakar Rally Stage 10 video highlights: Cars, Bikes, Trucks, Quads

Editor’s note: Don’t miss Wednesday’s video highlights on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET.
Competitors in the 40th Dakar Rally were back on-track and on-course Tuesday for Stage 10 after Monday’s Stage 9 cancellation due to weather and impassable track conditions.
Stage 10 went from Salta, Argentina to Belen, Argentina.
Four stages remain to be completed in the 14-stage event, all in Argentina.
Here’s recaps of the top three classes: Bikes, Cars and Trucks, as well as statistics for both Quads and UTVs.
Also, click here for Stage 10 video highlights.
**************************
BIKES
What a disastrous round it was for several riders in the category.
Toby Price and several other top riders, including American Ricky Brabec, got lost in a river bed and cost themselves significant time, not to mention positions in the stage and overall.
Stage 8 leader Adrian Van Beveren joined the growing list of riders that were eliminated after crashing three kilometers from the end of the stage.
Beveren was airlifted out after complaining of grogginess that likely was a result of a concussion. But that wasn’t the worst of it: he suffered a broken collarbone as well as chest and back injuries and was hospitalized, ending his 2018 Rally.
The mishaps to Beveren and Price, among others, allowed Austria’s Matthias Walkner to take over the category lead over Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla.
**************************
CARS
France’s Stephane Peterhansel continued his winning ways, capturing yet another stage triumph.
But Spain’s Carlos Sainz remains in the overall lead with a 50-minute edge over Peterhansel with four stages remaining in the Rally, which ends Saturday.
Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah once again suffered misfortune when the rear suspension on his car broke late in the stage.
Al-Attiyah was closing in on Peterhansel, just 2 minutes behind, when the part broke and he limped to the finish nearly 30 minutes behind Peterhansel.
**************************
TRUCKS
The Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten is proving to be a surprisingly strong contender, capturing the win in Stage 10 to improve to fourth in the overall rankings.
Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, who finished fourth Tuesday, continues to hold a nearly 25-minute lead in the overall rankings over Argentina’s Federico Villagra, who finished second in Tuesday’s stage.
**************************
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Stage 11 takes place Wednesday, going from Belen, Argentina to Fiambala, Argentina.
After that, only three stages remain in the 2018 Rally.
MORE: Dakar Rally daily stages schedule, NBCSN broadcast schedule, list of all competitors.
MORE: Stage 9 cancelled due to weather, impassible course conditions
MORE: Stage 8 wrapup
MORE: Stage 7 wrapup
MORE: Stage 6 wrapup
MORE: Stage 5 wrapup
MORE: Stage 4 wrapup
MORE: Stage 3 wrapup
MORE: Stage 2 wrapup
MORE: Stage 1 wrapup
**************************
STAGE 10 RESULTS:
CARS
- France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Peugeot, 4:43:46
- South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, Toyota, 4:52:32
- Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 4:56:53
- UAE’s Khalid Al Qassimi, Peugeot, 5:02:57
- The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, Toyota, 5:06:08
OVERALL RANKINGS
- Spain’s Carlos Sainz
- France’s Stephane Peterhansel, 50:35 behind
- Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, 1:12:46 behind
- The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, 1:22:15 behind
- South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, 1:22:48 behind
**************************
MOTORCYCLES
- Austria’s Matthias Walkner, KTM, 4:52:26
- Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla, Husqvarna, 5:04:01
- Spain’s Gerard Farres, KTM, 5:08:47
- Spain’s Oriol Mena, Hero Speed Brain, 5:13:11
- Spain’s Juan Pedrero Garcia, Sherco, 5:13:50
AMERICAN RIDERS
- 8th: Andrew Short, Husqvarna, 5:16:39
- 9th: Mark Samuels, Honda, 5:17:16
- 25th: Ricky Brabec, Honda, 5:48:39
- 29th: Shane Esposito, KTM, 5:57:01
- 73rd: Bill Conger, Husqvarna, 8:21:37
OVERALL RANKINGS
- Austria’s Matthias Walkner
- Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort, 39:42 behind
- Argentina’s Kevin Benevides, 41:23 behind
- Spain’s Gerard Farres, 47:46 behind
- Australia’s Toby Price, 50:18 behind
**************************
TRUCKS
- Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten, Iveco, 5:31:49
- Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 5:32:22
- Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich, Maz, 5:42:58
- Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, Kamaz, 5:54:03
- Russia’s Airat Mardeev, Kamaz, 5:56:23
OVERALL
- Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev
- Argentina’s Federico Villagra, 24:44 behind
- Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich, 3:48:30 behind
- Netherlands’ Ton van Genugten, 4:08:54 behind
- Russia’s Airat Mardeev, 4:25:40 behind
**************************
QUADS
- Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso, Yamaha, 6:35:26
- Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, Yamaha, 6:37:32
- Chile’s Ignacia Casale, Yamaha, 6:41:49
- Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Shilov, Yamaha, 6:45:44
- Brazil’s Marcelo Medeiros, Yamaha, 6:51:25
OVERALL
- Chile’s Ignacio Casale
- Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, 1:41:03 behind
- Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso, 1:42:56 behind
- France’s Alex Dutrie, 3:27:52 behind
- Peru’s Alexis Hernandez, 3:35:47 behind
**************************
SxS UTV
- France’s Patricie Garrouste, Polaris, 6:37:07
- Peru’s Juan Carlos Uribe Ramos, Can-Am, 7:46:37
- Spain’s Jose Pena Campos, Polaris, 8:09:07
- Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 8:21:22
- France’s Claude Fournier, Polaris, 8:52:59
OVERALL
- Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela
- France’s Patricie Garroueste, 48:12 behind
- Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos, 59:46 behind
- Spain’s Jose Pena Campos, 7:58:35 behind
- France’s Claude Fournier, 8:11:00 behind