Dakar Rally: Potential winners starting to come into focus after Stage 11

Editor’s note: Check out expanded video highlights of Stage 11 Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Stage 11 of the 2018 Dakar Rally is history and things are really tightening up in the overall standings.

With three stages left – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – several competitors are either pulling away or the battle for the championship is getting tighter.

For example:

* In Trucks, we are seeing the tightest battle in the standings. Argentina’s Federico Villagra leads the overall rankings, but Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev is only one minute, 7 seconds behind. Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich is a distant third (3:07:22 behind) and likely won’t have enough time to recover in the final three stages to make a last-ditch bid for the championship.

* In Bikes, Austria’s Matthias Walkner has a 32 minute, 00 second lead over Argentina’s Kevin Benavides. In fact, second through fourth place in the overall standings are less than an hour behind Walkner, meaning anything can happen and there could still be a major shuffling in the final three stages.

* In UTVs, Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela holds a relatively slim 44 minute, 33 second lead over France’s Patricie Garroueste, with Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos a distant third in the overall standings at 1:53:58 behind.

Wednesday’s Stage 11 went from Belen, Argentina to Chilecito, Argentina.

Three stages remain to be completed in the 14-stage event, all in Argentina.

Stage 12 kicks off this morning from Chilecito, Argentina and ends in San Juan, Argentina

Here’s recaps of the top three classes from Wednesday’s Stage 11 – Bikes, Cars and Trucks – as well as how the Quads and UTVs look with three more stages remaining.

**************************

BIKES

Australia’s Toby Price avenged his terrible round on Tuesday – when he lost almost an hour’s time after getting lost in a river bed – to bounce back and win Wednesday’s Stage 11.

Price, the 2016 Rally Bikes champion, finished ahead of Argentina’s Kevin Benavides and France’s Antoine Meo in the stage, and the win also allowed Price to move up to third in the overall standings.

Also of note, Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort, who came into Stage 11 ranked second in the overall rankings behind Austria’s Mathias Walkner, withdrew from the Rally. It’s unclear if the reason for Barreda Bort’s decision was mechanical or medical.

Here’s the Stage 11 results, as well as updated overall rankings:

Australia’s Toby Price, KTM, 4:01:33 Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, Honda, 4:03:11 France’s Antoine Meo, KTM, 4:08:04 S.’s Ricky Brabec, Honda, 4:09:07 Austria’s Matthias Walkner, KTM, 4:12:34

AMERICAN RIDERS

4th: Ricky Brabec, Honda, 4:09:07

13th: Andrew Short, Husqvarna, 4:37:55

14th: Mark Samuels, Honda, 4:38:00

23rd: Shane Esposito, KTM, 4:58:49

68th: Bill Conger, Husqvarna, 7:25:28

OVERALL

Austria’s Matthias Walkner Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, 32:00 behind Australia’s Toby Price, 39:17 behind Spain’s Gerard Farres, 49:17 behind France’s Antoine Meo, 59:05 behind

**************************

CARS

The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, who has been doing some strong racing and high finishing in recent stages, was the top finisher in Stage 11.

It was ten Brinke’s second career stage win in the Rally, having done so the first time in 2016.

France’s Cyril Despres finished second, followed by Spain’s Carlos Sainz in third.

Here’s the Stage 11 results, as well as updated overall rankings:

The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, Toyota, 4:10:54 France’s Cyril Despres, Peugeot, 4:15:29 Spain’s Carlos Sainz, Peugeot, 4:15:34 France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Peugeot, 4:15:44 Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota, 4:16:50

OVERALL

Spain’s Carlos Sainz France’s Stephane Peterhansel, 1:00:45 behind Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, 1:24:02 behind The Netherlands’ Bernhard ten Brinke, 1:27:35 behind South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, 1:40:05 behind

**************************

TRUCKS

Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich won his first career stage in the Rally, and maintained his third-place ranking in overall standings with three more stages to go.

Argentina’s Federico Villagra finished second while Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov was third.

But perhaps the biggest news in the class is the overall rankings, with Argentina’s Federico Villagra holding the lead, but Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev is just one minute, seven seconds behind.

Here’s the Stage 11 results, as well as updated overall rankings:

Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich, Maz, 5:14:10 Argentina’s Federico Villagra, Iveco, 5:15:34 Russia’s Dmitry Sotnikov, Kamaz, 5:43:01 Czech Republic’s Martin Kolomy, Tatra, 5:44:34 Netherlands’ Gert Huznik, Renault, 5:48:23

OVERALL

Argentina’s Federico Villagra Russia’s Eduard Nikolaev, 0:01:07 behind Belarus’s Siarhei Vlazovich, 3:07:22 behind Russia’s Airat Mardeev, 4:40:00 behind Kazakhstan’s Artur Ardavichus, 5:28:39 behind

**************************

QUADS

Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso, Yamaha, 5:20:45 Chile’s Ignacia Casale, Yamaha, 5:35:59 Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Shilov, Yamaha, 5:55:34 Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, Yamaha, 5:57:40 France’s Alex Dutrie, Yamaha, 5:28:24

OVERALL

Chile’s Ignacio Casale Argentina’s Nicolas Cavigliasso, 1:34:13 behind Argentina’s Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli, 2:09:15 behind France’s Alex Dutrie, 3:56:48 behind Brazil’s Marcelo Medeiros, 4:22:22 behind

**************************

SxS UTV

France’s Patricie Garrouste, Polaris, 6:02:44 Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela, Can-Am, 6:06:23 Argentina’s Leonel Larrauri, Can-Am, 6:13:54 France’s Claude Fournier, Polaris, 6:52:15 Spain’s Jose Pena Campos, Polaris, 6:54:13

OVERALL

Brazil’s Reinaldo Varela France’s Patricie Garroueste, 44:33 behind Peru’s Juan Uribe Ramos, 1:53:58 behind Spain’s Jose Pena Campos, 8:46:25 behind France’s Claude Fournier, 8:56:52 behind

**************************

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE:

Stage 12 takes place Thursday, going from Chilecito, Argentina to San Juan, Argentina

After Thursday, only two stages remain in the 2018 Rally on Friday and Saturday.

