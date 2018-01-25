Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA qualifying: Wayne Taylor Racing, Corvette, Spirit of Race take Rolex 24 poles

By Kyle LavigneJan 25, 2018, 6:14 PM EST
A thrilling qualifying for the Rolex 24 at Daytona has set the stage for what should be an even more thrilling 24-hour race this weekend, with the Prototype and GT Le Mans classes especially close as the closest of margins decided the pole positions in those classes.

All told, an incumbent team knocked off a newcomer for pole in Prototype, Corvette and Ford dueled for the pole in GTLM — with Corvette getting the upper hand — and a former class winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans rose to the occasion to take pole in GT Daytona.

Below are qualifying reports for all three classes.

Prototype: Van Der Zande Nips Castroneves in the Final Seconds for Pole

Maybe the most exciting show of the day came from the Prototype class. The 15-minute session saw a seemingly endless string of teams take turns at or near the top of the leaderboard, with Wayne Taylor Racing, Acura Team Penske, Action Express Racing, Spirit of Daytona Racing, Performance Tech Motorsports, and CORE Autosport all taking turns at the sharp end of the grid.

In the end, it appeared that Helio Castroneves was going to give Acura and Team Penske the pole on their debut effort as a team at the Rolex 24. However, in the final seconds, with Castroneves in the pits waiting to emerge from his No. 7 ARX-05 and greet the swarm of media gathering around him, Renger Van Der Zande snatched the pole away on his own debut with Wayne Taylor Racing. Van Der Zande replaced the outgoing Ricky Taylor, who ironically enough is partnered with Castroneves in the No. 7 Penske Acura.

Van Der Zande’s final lap of 1:36.083 nipped Castroneves by only seven thousandths of a second, with Castroneves turning in a 1:36.090, to put the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R on pole. Afterward, a dejected Castroneves was forced to drive his car back to the garage as the media swarm migrated over to the elated Van Der Zande.

Behind the front two, Filipe Albuquerque qualified third in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi for Action Express. Pato O’Ward, a standout in the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, qualified an impressive fourth for Performance Tech Motorsports, who are making their debut in Prototype with an Oreca 07 Gibson.

Tristan Vautier completed the top five in the No. 90 Spirit of Daytona Cadillac DPi. Of note: Dane Cameron qualified the sister No. 6 Penske Acura in tenth while Fernando Alonso qualified his United Autosports Ligier JS P217 Gibson in 13th, the best of the Ligier entries.

GTLM: Magnussen Takes Pole for Corvette

The GT Le Mans class saw a classic Chevrolet vs. Ford battle between Corvette Racing and Ford Chip Ganassi Racing. In the end, Jan Magnussen put his No. 3 Corvette C7.R on pole ahead of Joey Hand’s No. 66 Ford GT by less than two hundredths of a second – Magnussen’s best lap was a 1:42.779 to Hand’s 1:42.798.

Laurens Vanthoor and Patrick Pilet put their Nos. 912 and 911 Porsche 911 RSRs in third and fourth for Porsche GT Team, while Richard Westbrook completed the top five in his No. 67 Ford.

GT Daytona: Daniel Serra, Spirit of Race Take Pole as Ferraris Dominate

The Ferrari 488 GT3 was the car to have in GT Daytona qualifying, as three Ferraris qualified in the top five, including a sweep of the front row.

Daniel Serra blitzed the GTD field with a best lap of 1:46.049, nearly half a second quicker than the second place car, to take pole for Spirit of Race in the No. 51 Ferrari. Miguel Molina qualified second in the No. 82  Risi Competizione Ferrari.

Behind the front two, Mirko Bortolotti qualified third for GRT Grasser Racing Team in the No. 11 Lamborghini Huracan GT3, followed by Jack Hawksworth in the No. 15 Lexus RC F GT3 for 3GT Racing. Alessandro Balzan rounded out the top five in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari.

Full qualifying results can be found here. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams will have Friday off before the Rolex 24 begins on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Brotherly love to brotherly rivalry: IMSA’s Ricky, Jordan Taylor to race each other in Rolex 24

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
It was evident last year was going to be a special season for Wayne Taylor Racing when the organization rolled into Daytona International Speedway. The team had coaxed Jeff Gordon into joining its lineup for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where they debuted the new Cadillac program.

Gordon was the headliner, but Ricky and Jordan Taylor were the stars and teamed together to give their father’s team the overall victory in one of the most prestigious sports car races of the year. The brothers went on to win the first five races of the IMSA schedule and the series championship.

Then Ricky Taylor promptly left. He was offered a job to drive for Roger Penske in a new Acura program that would directly compete against his father and brother. His family knew he had to take the ride.

“If there was any time to leave Dad’s program, it was after the season we had,” Ricky Taylor said. “We did it, we won the championship, we won Daytona, so that made the transition a lot easier. To get an opportunity to go to Acura with Team Penske, I don’t think anyone could turn it down. It was probably the only opportunity that could take me away from that program.”

Wayne Taylor understood – seeing a son drive for Penske is what every racing parent hopes for – and so did his little brother. The two have not always raced together, and Ricky was not on the team when Jordan Taylor helped the organization win the 2013 series championship.

The brothers will now be rivals beginning Saturday at the Rolex 24.

Jordan Taylor will try to defend the overall title in his Cadillac with new teammate Renger van der Zande and IndyCar star Ryan Hunter-Reay, the endurance race replacement for Gordon. Ricky Taylor is part of an eagerly anticipated Penske and Acura effort that has him partnered with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Graham Rahal, the IndyCar driver added for endurance races.

Neither brother may win the overall title in this year’s twice-round-the-clock race, but it’s impossible for both Taylors to stand atop the podium together for a second straight year.

It’s a strange feeling for Jordan Taylor, who is adjusting to the new look of his father’s team. It was started by Wayne Taylor and Max Angelelli, then was Ricky and Jordan’s way into the top level of sports car racing.

“Obviously it’s been a family team oriented team from the beginning,” Jordan Taylor said. “I joined the team in 2013 when it was just Max and I … Max had been with the team until last year, and then it was just Ricky and I. Max was like a father figure, and Ricky was obviously family, so I’ve always had some sort of close person. This is the first time being in what I’d say is a normal environment of teammates.”

It’s not yet normal for their parents.

At preseason testing earlier this month, mom Shelley was torn on whether to watch from the Penske or the Taylor pit stands. When she did venture into Penske territory, she felt out of place. Wayne Taylor had his own emotions.

“As a father and the team owner, it’s sad to not have both Ricky and Jordan in the car again together,” Wayne Taylor said. “But we replaced Ricky with a really good guy in Renger.”

Jordan Taylor said van der Zande shares a similar attacking style to his brother, which is an essential skill to replace for the team. The Taylors started five races from the pole, and Ricky used last season to step into his own and show he can seize opportunities – he won five poles – and close victories.

But he’s now learning an entirely new culture at Penske, one that is less family oriented and far more corporate. He’s also figuring out how to gel with Castroneves, who Penske moved to sports cars this season.

Ricky Taylor said he’s up for the challenge.

“To be part of such a winning team, where the expectations are so high, I’m learning so much from everybody here,” he said. “The team has so many tools to help you do the job. It’s not magic, there’s a reason they are so good, and it’s interesting to see it from the inside.”

