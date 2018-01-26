Michelin starts preparing this weekend for big change in IMSA in 2019

While the Rolex 24 marks the start of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it also begins a countdown for 2019, as well.
Michelin Tires will continue to outfit several GTLM teams in the Rolex 24, including BMW Team RLL, Chevrolet Corvette, Risi Competizione Ferrari, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing and the Porsche GT team.
But Michelin officials will also be studying and taking notes for all three series in the Rolex 24 – GTLM, Prototype and GTD – for a significant change in the company’s racing portfolio for 2019.
One year from now, Michelin will add GTD and Prototype cars to their GTLM program, becoming the official tire of all three IMSA WeatherTech Championship classes. Michelin will also take over from Continental for the rebranded Michelin SportsCar Challenge and the IMSA Prototype (LMP3) Challenge.
Michelin isn’t wasting time getting ready for next season: it will have a number of engineers on hand this weekend in Daytona to begin training and preparation, which they’ll continue to do at all other IMSA races this season.