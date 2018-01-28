Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona after 23 hours — one hour left to checkered flag

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 28, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
The Rolex 24 at Daytona has less than one hour to go, and excitement and anticipation is building to see who the winners will be in the three classes.

Here’s the leaders for Prototype, GTLM and GTD:

Prototype

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi, Felipe Albuquerque

No. 54 Core Autosport, Oreca LMP2, Colin Braun

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing DPi, Mike Conway

GTLM

No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Ryan Briscoe

No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, Joey Hand

No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R, Antonio Garcia

GTD

No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Mirko Bortolotti

No. 86 Michael Shank Racing with Curb/Agajanian, Acura NSX GT3, Alvaro Parente

No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, Jeroen Bleekemolen

Of note, one thing that could impact the final hour of the race is rain. It began to rain lightly with about five minutes left in Hour 23. The weather forecast/radar indicates a large storm to the west of Daytona.

Below is a report on notable happenings from Hours 21 through 23:

IT’S A NEW RECORD

Given that there have only been four full-course cautions (for 28 laps) thus far in the first 23 hours, a new record for most laps and longest distance run in the Rolex 24 appears very likely.

By comparison, last year’s race had 21 full-course cautions that impacted nearly half the race (298 laps).

ACTION EXPRESS NO. 5 BOUNCING BACK FROM OVERHEATING ISSUES

The No. 5 Action Express Mustang Sampling Cadillac Dpi came into the final four hours of the race hopefully having overcome what had been a troubling overheating issue between Hours 17 and 20.

“It seems to be under control,” one of the three co-drivers, Christian Fittipaldi, said on FS1. “We’re trying to make it as much as we can. … After we came into the garage, we think we found the solution and now we’re just working according to our expectations.

“If you look at it historically, this race has a lot of yellows. But for one reason or other, we’ve had, what, 2-3 yellows? This thing has turned into a 24-hour sprint.

“At some point, the machinery is going to give because we’re used to having a lot more yellows than what we’ve had. At the end of the day, it’s the same for everyone and we just need to make the best of what we have.”

ALONSO GOAL GOES FROM WINNING TO JUST FINISHING

With the No. 23 United Autosports Ligier LMP2 Prototype suffering a number of issues during the first 20 hours, two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has had to adjust his hopes and expectations for the remainder of the race.

“I think now the goal has shifted to just finish the race, my first 24-hour endurance race,” Alonso told FS1. “We have too many issues to have any possibility to fight for a top position. The puncture, the brakes then the throttle, a little bit of everything.

“The pace was there. We didn’t have the pace in practice and qualifying, but today we were very competitive. We were second-third fastest. At least a podium was a possibility.

“It was a shame but nevertheless, I’m having fun. I’m sad when there’s a driving change, I don’t want to get out of the car because when I’m driving it, I’m enjoying it. It’s been a nice experience. Hopefully, now we’ll see the checkered flag. That’s the goal.”

Alonso put to rest speculation about whether he’ll be back to try the Rolex again.

“It’s been a good learning experience and I can’t wait to have another go-round in the 24 Hours,” he told FS1.

PAUL TRACY TALKS ALLMENDINGER, CASTRONEVES

Former IndyCar driver and current NBC Sports IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy had a number of interesting things to say during an interview on FS1.

Among the topics he discussed:

* On A.J. Allmendinger: “This is no slight to A.J., but I think if he had not been stuck in mediocre Cup programs the last five, six years, I think he could have done amazing things in road racing, IndyCar, maybe even get to Formula One. But he went the Red Bull route and kind of got stuck in this no-man’s land of NASCAR. I think, his career, with so much more results, I think he could have had had he not gone in that direction.”

* On Helio Castroneves switching from IndyCar to IMSA: “Obviously, those guys are in their 40s now, so it’s not going to go on forever in IndyCar. The talent level now in the younger guys that are coming up like (Josef) Newgarden, those guys are the best of the best. No doubt that Castroneves still has as much speed as anyone out there, he was almost on the pole for this race. So, changing from one type of car to another and then immediately almost being on the pole the first race, he’ll continue to run in this until whenever he wants to stop driving. Until he tells Roger (Penske) one day, ‘Hey, I’m going to hang up my helmet,’ he’s got a ride.”

SCOTT PRUETT PREPARES TO SAY GOODBYE FOR THE FINAL TIME

Scott Pruett is in the final hour of his 50-year racing career.

Pruett will retire after today’s checkered flag drops. He looks loose and relaxed and even with how key this race is to him, he’s still the quintessential teammate.

“It’s been business as usual,” Pruett told FS1. “We’ve had just an up-and-down time, coming out of the box Lexus was running real strong, running top 2 and top 3 with both cars, had some issues, stayed in the top 5, had some other issues. But it’s been great. You never know what’s going to happen in this race.”

While trying to put his retirement aside until the race is over, Pruett still did get a little wistful talking about being at Daytona one last time for one last Rolex 24.

“The memories here, the experiences here, the fans here, are second to none,” he told FS1. “I’m so proud to be a part of it. For my last race, I couldn’t think of any better place to be.”

Pruett isn’t scheduled to have one final stint in the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3, but that could change. He knows the significance of finishing for teammates David Heinermeier Hansson, Dominik Farnbacher and Jack Hawksworth for the overall IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points.

While it would be a great way to finish his career driving the last laps of today’s race, Pruett is still the consummate teammate.

“It kind of depends on how things unfold,” he told FS1. “They wanted to (have him drive) but because of rotations and some other stuff, and these guys are with Lexus and 3GT focus and doing the best they can in the championship for the whole year, we’ll see how it goes.

“I’m ready to go in if they need me.”

PENSKE ON ACURA TEAM DEBUT

It won’t be the finish that Roger Penske and everyone associated with the new two-car Acura Team Penske wanted, but he’s looking to going forward.

“I think the race has been amazing, fast cars, everybody’s been racing hard the whole day and night,” Penske told FS1 “We had an alternator go out on one of the cars and Helio got hit, but for us, if we can finish the 24 Hours and we know we have some speed in our cars, we’re looking forward to get to Sebring (next race on the IMSA schedule).

“But this is a great test for us, endurance, our pit crews and for Acura to have something as good as they’ve given us is terrific.”

IMSA: Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona after 20 hours — less than 4 hours remain

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneJan 28, 2018, 10:57 AM EST
Over 20 hours are in the books for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. But, while there are less than four hours remaining, there is still plenty of racing left to run, and with more frontrunners encountering problems, the race is far from over.

The class leaders at the Hour 20 mark are below.

Prototype

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi, Joao Barbosa

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing DPi, Felipe Nasr

No. 54 CORE Autosport Oreca 07 Gibson, Romain Dumas

GTLM

No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Sebastien Bourdais

No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, Scott Dixon

No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R, Antonio Garcia

GTD

No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Franck Perera

No. 86 Michael Shank Racing with Curb/Agajanian, Acura NSX GT3, AJ Allmendinger

No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Andrea Caldarelli

Action Express Continues to Lead, But Problems Start to Surface

The two Action Express Racing cars still run 1-2 overall, but both have experienced cooling issues as the race heads to its closing stages.

The race-leading No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi took advantage of a full-course caution to make a quick dive into the garage area to check engine temperatures and add water. While the trip took many by surprise, it appeared to only be a minor check to add water and the car quickly rejoined, maintaining its lead. Joao Barbosa is currently at the helm.

However, the sister No. 31 Cadillac, which at one time was within half-a-second and pushing for the lead, was forced to spend a little extra time in the garage fighting the same issue, and actually lost three laps in the process. Still, the No. 31, now in the hands of Felipe Nasr, runs second.

Behind them, a new challenger has emerged in the No. 54 CORE Autosport Oreca, which moved into third after the No. 32 United Autosports entry encountered problems. Though four laps off the lead, the No. 54 machine, currently with Romain Dumas at the controls, could capitalize if the aforementioned issues for Action Express surface again.

Fords Continue to Dominate GTLM

The two Ford GTs from Ford Chip Ganassi Racing remain dominant in GTLM, but are running nose-to-tail and poised to stage an intra-team battle for the GTLM win. Currently, the No. 66 leads, in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais, with Scott Dixon running second in the No. 67.

However, Corvette Racing is still in contention, the No. 3 C7.R running third and still on the same lap as the Fords. Mike Rockenfeller is currently at the wheel.

Lamborghini, Acura, and Mercedes Doing Battle for GTD Lead

The close GT Daytona battle sees Lamborghini, Acura, and Mercedes emerging as the frontrunning marques, with the top four in class all on the same lap.

The No. 11 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 from GRT Grasser Racing Team has moved into the lead with Franck Perera.

However, the Michael Shank No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 from Michael Shank Racing with Curb/Agajanian is running a strong second, overcoming a brief off-course excursion after driver Katherine Legge was bumped off track by the No. 38 Performance Tech Racing Oreca as they approached the International Horseshoe.

Legge quickly regrouped and did not lose much time. AJ Allmendinger is now at the helm.

The No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini sits third, with Andrea Caldarelli at the wheel.

The No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports runs fourth, having recently spent time in the top three as well, with Luca Stolz now in control.

Below is a report on other notable happenings.

Wayne Taylor Racing Out After Several Tire Failures

A number of Prototype entries have experienced tire problems in the first 20 hours of running, but Wayne Taylor Racing has probably been hit the hardest. Suffering no fewer than seven punctures, they had their latest one late in Hour 17, forcing Renger Van Der Zande to once again bring the No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R back to the garage.

Team owner Wayne Taylor subsequently retired the car, citing the aforementioned tire problems and an inability to determine a solution to prevent them.

United Autosports Hits More Problems

United Autosports’ No. 32 Ligier had been running a strong third, behind the top two Cadillacs from Action Express, but a clutch problem forced an unscheduled pit stop for repairs.

They were able to rejoin relatively quickly, but dropped to fifth, seven laps off the lead. Paul Di Resta is now behind the wheel.

Live timing can be found here.

Hour 20 Standings

