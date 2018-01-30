Photo courtesy Royal Purple Raceway

NHRA: After aiding Houston hurricane relief, Royal Purple Raceway to reopen with new track surface

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2018, 12:54 AM EST
When the NHRA returns to Royal Purple Raceway in suburban Houston for the NHRA SpringNationals on April 20-22, things will have a different look for racers and fans alike.

The Baytown, Texas track will have a brand new racing surface, which should make for faster speeds and quicker elapsed times.

RPR suspended operations last September to assist with the massive Hurricane Harvey and resulting flooding relief effort in the Houston area.

Among the ways the track, which sits on 400 acres, helped in relief efforts was serving as a large storage facility for thousands of vehicles that were damaged or destroyed in the hurricane and flood last September.

With the resurfacing job nearly complete, the track will reopen March 2. RPR has a large local racing program that runs from March through October.

When both local racers and NHRA stars return to the track, they’ll also notice some other significant capital improvements.

“We’re very happy to reopen in March for the 2018 race season,” RPR general manager Seth Angel said in a statement. “In this extended offseason we had a great opportunity to complete a series of major facility projects, most importantly the repaving of our race track.”

That includes widening and resurfacing access and return roads around the drag strip.

Winners of last year’s NHRA SpringNationals included Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), and Bo Butner (Pro Stock).

“We have always taken great pride in having one of the quickest and fastest drag strips in the country and these enhancements should continue that legacy for many more years to come,” Angel said. “The racers themselves suggested these upgrades and we always like to deliver for them.”

Former IndyCar driver Jerry Sneva, younger brother of Tom Sneva, dead at 69

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 29, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
Jerry Sneva, younger brother of 1983 Indianapolis 500 winner Tom Sneva, passed away January 27 at the age of 69 in Indianapolis, according to a statement Monday from Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials.

Sneva, who was raised in Spokane, Washington before relocating to Indianapolis, was a racer himself, earning Rookie of the Year honors for the 1977 Indianapolis 500.

Sneva made 21 starts in the AAA/USAC Champ Car Series from 1975 to 1983, with his best finishes being fourth at Pocono and fifth at Milwaukee, both in 1979.

Sneva also made 11 career starts in the CART Series, with a best finish of 8th at Milwaukee in 1980.

Lastly, he made five career starts in the Indianapolis 500, earning a best finish of 10th in 1977, his first race at the Brickyard, earning him Rookie of the Year honors.

Jerry Sneva was also a notable off-road driver in his native Pacific Northwest. He took part in a supermodified series known as the Canadian-American Modified Racing Association that included a number of notables who also went on to race in the Indy 500, including his brother Tom, Art Pollard, Billy Foster, Jim Malloy, Dick Simon, Eldon Rasmussen and Cliff Hucul.

Jerry Sneva made his USAC debut on Aug. 26, 1973 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, substituting for his brother Tom in a sprint car race. He not only qualified for the race, he ultimately finished in second place.

Sneva is survived by brother Tom; his wife, Kathy; and children TJ and Shelby.