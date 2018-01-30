Photo/logo courtesy Virginia Motorsports Park

NHRA: Cancelled Englishtown race to be held at Virginia Motorsports Park

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 2018 NHRA Mellow Yello Drag Racing Series schedule is now whole again.

Two weeks ago, Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey, shocked the drag racing world when it announced it was immediately and permanently cancelling all NHRA and sportsman drag racing at the track.

Among events cancelled was the 49th NHRA Summernationals, which was scheduled for June 8-10. OBTRP had been hosting drag racing at its facility about an hour southwest of New York City for 52 years.

The loss of Englishtown dropped the NHRA schedule from its original 24-race lineup to 23. NHRA said it likely would not return to 24 races until 2019.

But in an equally surprising move as Englishtown’s departure, NHRA on Tuesday announced there indeed will be 24 national events after all in 2018.

Virginia Motorsports Park in Petersburg, Virginia, has been named to replace Englishtown on the NHRA national schedule.

“We’re excited to return to Virginia Motorsports Park under its new ownership and the VMP team is eager to host our drivers, sponsors and fans,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said in a media release.

VMP was recently purchased by Tommy Franklin and family and were one of the first groups to step forward to attempt and fill the void left by Englishtown’s departure from the schedule.

The last NHRA national event held at VMP was in 2009. Franklin is looking forward to having his track back on the NHRA national event schedule.

“We are thrilled to get the opportunity to host an event in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series,” said Franklin. “We want to have the fastest track in the series and make this a premier destination for drivers and fans alike. It’s going to be a fantastic event!”

Tickets will go on sale in March.

NHRA: John Force Racing tweaks crew chief and assistants lineup for 2018

Photos courtesy NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

With two defending championship teams ready to go for two in a row, John Force Racing announced a few adjustments to its crew chief and co-crew chief lineups Tuesday.

Here’s now the 2018 JFR lineup will look:

* NHRA Top Fuel champ Brittany Force’s dragster sees Brian Husen returning as crew chief, joined by new assistant crew chief Ronnie Thompson.

Alan Johnson will return as consultant to the team, which won four of six final rounds, as well as set the national speed record last season.

* NHRA Funny Car champ Robert Hight’s car will remain the same with Jimmy Prock as crew chief and Chris Cunningham as assistant.

The team reached seven final rounds last season, earning four wins, and also setting both the Funny Car speed and elapsed time national records.

* There has been a change on Courtney Force’s Funny Car team. Dan Hood returns as co-crew chief and will be joined with the addition of fellow co-crew chief Brian Corradi.

Corradi has three Top Fuel world championships to his credit, but had sought to return to the Funny Car ranks and return to work with former teammate Hood, who is married to John Force’s daughter Ashley, a former Funny Car driver herself.

“This move was a great opportunity for me and the timing just worked out,” Corradi said. “Danny (Hood) and I have a long history both on the track and with our families.

“I am excited to get back to Funny Car. This Advance Auto Parts team was very successful last year and I think we can be even better this season.”

* Lastly, John Force’s Funny Car will continue to be managed by co-crew chiefs Jon Schaffer and Jason McCulloch.

“We have a lot of talent top to bottom with our crew chiefs,” John Force said. “With that talent, hard work and a little luck we were able to come away from the 2017 season with the Top Fuel and Funny Car championships.

“We’re welcoming Brian Corradi to the team and back into the Funny Car world with Danny Hood. Now we are all going to work together, just like we always have, to put all four of these hot rods in as many winner’s circles as possible.

“I am excited to get to Phoenix (for this week’s preseason testing) and see where we stand. All these guys have been working hard all off-season and now it’s time to go racing.”