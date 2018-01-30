NHRA: John Force Racing tweaks crew chief and assistants lineup for 2018

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With two defending championship teams ready to go for two in a row, John Force Racing announced a few adjustments to its crew chief and co-crew chief lineups Tuesday.

Here’s now the 2018 JFR lineup will look:

* NHRA Top Fuel champ Brittany Force’s dragster sees Brian Husen returning as crew chief, joined by new assistant crew chief Ronnie Thompson.

Alan Johnson will return as consultant to the team, which won four of six final rounds, as well as set the national speed record last season.

* NHRA Funny Car champ Robert Hight’s car will remain the same with Jimmy Prock as crew chief and Chris Cunningham as assistant.

The team reached seven final rounds last season, earning four wins, and also setting both the Funny Car speed and elapsed time national records.

* There has been a change on Courtney Force’s Funny Car team. Dan Hood returns as co-crew chief and will be joined with the addition of fellow co-crew chief Brian Corradi.

Corradi has three Top Fuel world championships to his credit, but had sought to return to the Funny Car ranks and return to work with former teammate Hood, who is married to John Force’s daughter Ashley, a former Funny Car driver herself.

“This move was a great opportunity for me and the timing just worked out,” Corradi said. “Danny (Hood) and I have a long history both on the track and with our families.

“I am excited to get back to Funny Car. This Advance Auto Parts team was very successful last year and I think we can be even better this season.”

* Lastly, John Force’s Funny Car will continue to be managed by co-crew chiefs Jon Schaffer and Jason McCulloch.

“We have a lot of talent top to bottom with our crew chiefs,” John Force said. “With that talent, hard work and a little luck we were able to come away from the 2017 season with the Top Fuel and Funny Car championships.

“We’re welcoming Brian Corradi to the team and back into the Funny Car world with Danny Hood. Now we are all going to work together, just like we always have, to put all four of these hot rods in as many winner’s circles as possible.

“I am excited to get to Phoenix (for this week’s preseason testing) and see where we stand. All these guys have been working hard all off-season and now it’s time to go racing.”