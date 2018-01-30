Orlando’s B(l)oom: Actor’s 41st birthday goes sideways behind wheel of Formula E racer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Actor Orlando Bloom – he of Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord Of The Rings fame – turned 41 earlier this month.

To celebrate his birthday, Bloom and buddy Leonardo DiCaprio went to the Formula E race in Marrakesh, Morocco on Jan. 13, hung out in the paddock and then on the following day, after the race was history, Bloom jumped at the opportunity to drive one of the 140-mile, electric-powered open-wheel cars.

After driving around in a safety car to familiarize himself with the track, Bloom triumphantly said, “I’m a natural.”

But with the way things turned out, though, if Bloom has any visions of becoming a race car driver, he may want to stick to his acting gig instead.

Happy Birthday #OrlandoBloom 🕺🏍️🎈🎈Here he prepares to drive a Formula E electric racing car in #Marrakesh #Morocco. He celebrated his 41st birthday by attending the Marrakesh E-Prix 😎 pic.twitter.com/plalisTp7i — Hollywood London (@HollywoodLonTV) January 14, 2018

As he was taking the Renault E-car through its paces, he came upon a 90-degree left-hander a little too hot, locked up the brakes and promptly lost it, running into a wall and knocking off part of the front wing. In other words, Bloom went Boom!

Fortunately for Bloom, he was not injured, although his ego may have been a little bruised.

But there’s a happy ending: Bloom got one more birthday present. Formula E officials gave him the broken wing to take home as a souvenir.

Check out the video of the embarrassing incident: