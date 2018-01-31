INDYCAR names new managing director of engine development

INDYCAR has named veteran engineer Darren Sansum as new managing director of engine development. Sansum comes to INDYCAR off a stint with Toyota Racing Development, which has won consecutive manufacturer championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Sansum has also previously worked in INDYCAR in various capacities, including stints with Ford Motor Company, Cosworth Technology, and Ilmor Engineering.

“Darren is someone we targeted early on in the hiring process,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR’s president of competition and operations, of Sansum’s hiring. “There is a lot happening within INDYCAR’s engine program, both current and future projects. Darren’s background makes him a perfect fit to lead our engine program today and into the future.”

"There is a lot happening within #INDYCAR’s engine program, both current and future projects. Darren’s background makes him a perfect fit to lead our engine program today and into the future." –@JayRFryehttps://t.co/wI8zPAdsNu — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) January 31, 2018

In addition to overseeing the competition between current manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda, Sansum will also help develop a new set of engine regulations for the Verizon IndyCar Series while the series looks to add a third manufacturer alongside Honda and Chevrolet.

“What excites me about this role is that it’s an opportunity to use my 25 years of engine engineering,” Sansum said of the chance to join INDYCAR . “It’s an opportunity to help develop the sport itself and it’s particularly pertinent that it’s with INDYCAR since that’s where it started for me and it’s the fastest category in North America.”