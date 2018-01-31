Photo courtesy Jordan Taylor Twitter page

Jordan Taylor likens ‘The Penske Boys’ as IMSA’s new ‘Backstreet Boys’: ‘They’re so hot right now’

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 31, 2018, 10:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s always been a good-natured competitive rivalry between brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, particularly when they raced together on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series for their father and Wayne Taylor Racing.

But ever since Ricky joined the new Acura Team Penske squad for 2018, the sibling rivalry has ratcheted up markedly.

We’re not sure if it’s jealousy, envy or what, but the Taylor boys are having a fun time of good-naturedly dissing each other, particularly on social media.

Here’s the latest installment of Brother, Oh, Brother! Jordan takes a humorous swipe at Team Penske’s two sports car teams, using the theme of the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” as a musical backdrop.

Who knows, maybe if this whole sports car thing doesn’t work out, the Penske Boys (PSB) might try their luck as the next boy band — uh, err, make that big boy band. After all, the elder statesman of the group, Helio Castroneves, has rhythm, having won Dancing With the Stars once and almost twice. He’d be a great Kevin Richardson from BSB.

Dane Cameron would be Brian Littrell. Ricky Taylor would make a good Nick Carter because he’s young and could become a female heartthrob.

Juan Pablo Montoya would be A.J. McLean, because the latter is the bad boy of the group. And Graham Rahal would be Howie Dorough, the sometimes-quiet Backstreet Boy.

And for good measure, since we just ran out of Backstreet Boys, we’ll have Simon Pagenaud be the Justin Timberlake of N’SYNC.

Here’s Jordan Taylor’s homage to BSB and PSB.

 

INDYCAR names new managing director of engine development

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJan 31, 2018, 8:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

INDYCAR has named veteran engineer Darren Sansum as new managing director of engine development. Sansum comes to INDYCAR off a stint with Toyota Racing Development, which has won consecutive manufacturer championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Sansum has also previously worked in INDYCAR in various capacities, including stints with Ford Motor Company, Cosworth Technology, and Ilmor Engineering.

“Darren is someone we targeted early on in the hiring process,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR’s president of competition and operations, of Sansum’s hiring. “There is a lot happening within INDYCAR’s engine program, both current and future projects. Darren’s background makes him a perfect fit to lead our engine program today and into the future.”

In addition to overseeing the competition between current manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda, Sansum will also help develop a new set of engine regulations for the Verizon IndyCar Series while the series looks to add a third manufacturer alongside Honda and Chevrolet.
“What excites me about this role is that it’s an opportunity to use my 25 years of engine engineering,” Sansum said of the chance to join INDYCAR . “It’s an opportunity to help develop the sport itself and it’s particularly pertinent that it’s with INDYCAR since that’s where it started for me and it’s the fastest category in North America.”