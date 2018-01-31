Jordan Taylor likens ‘The Penske Boys’ as IMSA’s new ‘Backstreet Boys’: ‘They’re so hot right now’

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

There’s always been a good-natured competitive rivalry between brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, particularly when they raced together on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series for their father and Wayne Taylor Racing.

But ever since Ricky joined the new Acura Team Penske squad for 2018, the sibling rivalry has ratcheted up markedly.

We’re not sure if it’s jealousy, envy or what, but the Taylor boys are having a fun time of good-naturedly dissing each other, particularly on social media.

Here’s the latest installment of Brother, Oh, Brother! Jordan takes a humorous swipe at Team Penske’s two sports car teams, using the theme of the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” as a musical backdrop.

Who knows, maybe if this whole sports car thing doesn’t work out, the Penske Boys (PSB) might try their luck as the next boy band — uh, err, make that big boy band. After all, the elder statesman of the group, Helio Castroneves, has rhythm, having won Dancing With the Stars once and almost twice. He’d be a great Kevin Richardson from BSB.

Dane Cameron would be Brian Littrell. Ricky Taylor would make a good Nick Carter because he’s young and could become a female heartthrob.

Juan Pablo Montoya would be A.J. McLean, because the latter is the bad boy of the group. And Graham Rahal would be Howie Dorough, the sometimes-quiet Backstreet Boy.

And for good measure, since we just ran out of Backstreet Boys, we’ll have Simon Pagenaud be the Justin Timberlake of N’SYNC.

Here’s Jordan Taylor’s homage to BSB and PSB.