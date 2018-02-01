Getty Images

Big backlash to F1’s decision to eliminate popular ‘Grid Girls’ and ‘Podium Girls’

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 1, 2018, 1:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

One of Formula One’s longest-running traditions is over.

F1 officials announced Wednesday that it is eliminating its popular “Grid Girls” and “Podium Girls,” females who are goodwill ambassadors for the sport, particularly in victory lane and on the race grid before and after races.

“We feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms,” said Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director of commercial operations. “We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula One and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

Well, judging from the overwhelming negative reaction on social media, one has to wonder just how much thought F1 officials gave to the decision and the resulting fallout.

The F1 season begins March 25 at the Australian Grand Prix.

Here’s a selection of tweets – including several from now-former “Grid Girls” opposed to F1’s move:

There were some fans in favor of getting rid of “Grid Girls,” but they were few and far between in their support of the new F1 edict.

And then there’s a man who would like to see F1 replace “Grid Girls” with “Grid Guys” (oh, brother).

Jordan Taylor likens ‘The Penske Boys’ as IMSA’s new ‘Backstreet Boys’: ‘They’re so hot right now’

Photo courtesy Jordan Taylor Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 31, 2018, 10:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s always been a good-natured competitive rivalry between brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, particularly when they raced together on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series for their father and Wayne Taylor Racing.

But ever since Ricky joined the new Acura Team Penske squad for 2018, the sibling rivalry has ratcheted up markedly.

We’re not sure if it’s jealousy, envy or what, but the Taylor boys are having a fun time of good-naturedly dissing each other, particularly on social media.

Here’s the latest installment of Brother, Oh, Brother! Jordan takes a humorous swipe at Team Penske’s two sports car teams, using the theme of the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” as a musical backdrop.

Who knows, maybe if this whole sports car thing doesn’t work out, the Penske Boys (PSB) might try their luck as the next boy band — uh, err, make that big boy band. After all, the elder statesman of the group, Helio Castroneves, has rhythm, having won Dancing With the Stars once and almost twice. He’d be a great Kevin Richardson from BSB.

Dane Cameron would be Brian Littrell. Ricky Taylor would make a good Nick Carter because he’s young and could become a female heartthrob.

Juan Pablo Montoya would be A.J. McLean, because the latter is the bad boy of the group. And Graham Rahal would be Howie Dorough, the sometimes-quiet Backstreet Boy.

And for good measure, since we just ran out of Backstreet Boys, we’ll have Simon Pagenaud be the Justin Timberlake of N’SYNC.

Here’s Jordan Taylor’s homage to BSB and PSB.

 