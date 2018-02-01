Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Mazda Road to Indy: Nikita Lastochkin’s odd route to racing

By Kyle LavigneFeb 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Most race car drivers tend to follow a common path. They get their start as youngsters, usually in karting and often younger than the age of 10. And by the time their teenagers, most have progressed into cars, and their careers blossom from there.

However, some don’t always follow the beaten path. Case in point: Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires driver Nikita Lastochkin. At the age of 27, he is among the oldest drivers in the Pro Mazda ranks. But, it’s not because he’s a veteran of the series. In fact, he didn’t start racing until he was 22.

Born in Russia, Lastochkin moved to the United States at the age of 16 after graduating high school. As he explained in a “My Mazda Road to Indy” feature, Lastochkin was eager to the see world and decided to start by heading to the U.S.

“I had no family here, no friends, but I’d always had an adventurous streak and I wanted to see the world, see what was out there,” he explained. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do in my life, what degree to pursue, so I asked my parents if I could do it and I moved to English First, a language school in the Los Angeles area. I could speak English, so it was more about exploring the city and the culture.”

Racing, however, was never the goal. “I didn’t know anything about racing. You could have shown me a Skip Barber car or a Formula One car and I wouldn’t know which was which,” he said of his knowledge of motorsports at the time.

However, at the age of 22, Lastochkin, a thrill-seeker of sorts who has an admitted love of going fast, enrolled in the Skip Barber Racing School “for fun.” From then on, he was hooked.

“I took the Skip Barber Racing School just for fun and I really enjoyed it – and I did pretty well. I heard about the racing series and decided to give it a go. I had some good success, with wins and poles, all that good stuff.”

He quickly decided to switch careers – he had been working in the jewelry industry at the time – and began to focus exclusively on racing. And he did so by following a path being set by current Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires young gun Colton Herta.

Nikita Lastochkin on the podium at Road America. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

“I had raced against Colton Herta in Skip Barber, and as I was looking at where I would go next, I saw that Colton was racing in Pacific Formula F1600. I had no idea of who he was, aside from being a race car driver. But I knew that Bryan had been a driver, so I figured that wherever Colton was going would be a good move after Skip Barber. That was my logic that first year, since I had no one to advise me,” Lastochkin said of his early racing career.

Now 27, Lastochkin has steadily climbed up the open wheel ladder and has been entrenched in the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires series since 2015.

In the 2017 Pro Mazda season, as a driver with Team Pelfrey, Lastochkin demonstrated strong consistency, finishing fifth or better in eight of 12 races, including a pair of podiums at Road America.

Heading into 2018, Lastochkin will continue in the Pro Mazda ranks, now with Cape Motorsports, with whom contested the 2016 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda in 2016, and hopes to continue his racing education and build on his prior successes.

“I’m quite happy to be back with Cape Motorsports – I know them, and they know me,” Lastochkin said. “It’s like being back at home. It’s always my plan to do the best I can and to keep progressing.”

Follow@KyleMLavigne

 

 

Big backlash to F1’s decision to eliminate popular ‘Grid Girls’ and ‘Podium Girls’

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 1, 2018, 1:00 AM EST
4 Comments

One of Formula One’s longest-running traditions is over.

F1 officials announced Wednesday that it is eliminating its popular “Grid Girls” and “Podium Girls,” females who are goodwill ambassadors for the sport, particularly in victory lane and on the race grid before and after races.

“We feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms,” said Sean Bratches, F1’s managing director of commercial operations. “We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula One and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

Well, judging from the overwhelming negative reaction on social media, one has to wonder just how much thought F1 officials gave to the decision and the resulting fallout.

The F1 season begins March 25 at the Australian Grand Prix.

Here’s a selection of tweets – including several from now-former “Grid Girls” opposed to F1’s move:

There were some fans in favor of getting rid of “Grid Girls,” but they were few and far between in their support of the new F1 edict.

And then there’s a man who would like to see F1 replace “Grid Girls” with “Grid Guys” (oh, brother).