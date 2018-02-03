Formula E: Vergne takes victory in Techeetah 1-2

Saturday’s Santiago ePrix for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship saw a little history made as Techeetah Formula E Team scored the first 1-2 in series history, with Jean-Eric Vergne leading teammate Andre Lotterer to the line.
However, the race was far from stress-free for the Techeetah team, as they battled radio and T.V. issues that prevented them from communicating with their drivers and efficiently following the on-track action. Further, Vergne and Lotterer battled hard for the win in the closing laps, with Lotterer trying to pass Vergne on the outside multiple times.
The two even made contact and became locked together nose-to-tail entering Turn 2, but were able to quickly disconnect and continue on without losing any positions.
However, Vergne held off all challenges to take the victory, his second in Formula E and the first 1-2 finish for any team in Formula E competition.
Behind the Techeetah teammates, Sebastien Buemi finished third for Renault e.dams, outdueling Nelson Piquet Jr. in the Panasonic Jaguar Racing entry. Piquet, in an attempt to pass Buemi for third, overshot his corner entry and gently nosed into the tire barrier. However, he rebounded to finish sixth.
Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth for Mahindra Racing, with Sam Bird in fifth for DS Virgin Racing.
The victory also sees Vergne take the championship lead by five points over Rosenqvist.
Teams featured in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires had a busy week, as several teams in both series announced drivers for the 2018 season.
Pro Mazda actually sees a couple of new entrants. Exclusive Autosport, which contested last year’s USF2000 season with Parker Thompson, officially revealed that they will be full-time Pro Mazda entrants as well, with Thompson staying on as their driver.
The combination of Thompson and Exclusive Autosport was a potent one in USF2000, winning three times in a four-race stretch between rounds on the streets of Toronto and at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Elsewhere, European team RP Motorsport will make the jump to the United States in the 2018 Pro Mazda season. Race winners in the now defunct Formula 3.5 V8 Series and runaway champions in the 2017 Euroformula Open Championship, they will bring with them Harrison Scott, with whom they won the aforementioned Euroformula Open crown, and Lodovico Laurini.
In USF2000, Pabst Racing announced that 15-year-old Kaylen Frederick has joined them for the 2018 season.
Frederick was one of the surprises of 2017 when, as a 14-year-old when the year started, he scored five podiums on his way to fourth in the championship with Pabst Racing.
Also, Newman Wachs Racing detailed that they have signed F1600 competitor David Osborne, who will join Darren Keane and Oscar Deluzuriaga in a three-car effort.
Pro Mazda and USF2000 begin their 2018 seasons on the streets St. Petersburg, Florida as part the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the Verizon IndyCar Series.
