Formula E: Vergne takes victory in Techeetah 1-2

Saturday’s Santiago ePrix for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship saw a little history made as Techeetah Formula E Team scored the first 1-2 in series history, with Jean-Eric Vergne leading teammate Andre Lotterer to the line.

However, the race was far from stress-free for the Techeetah team, as they battled radio and T.V. issues that prevented them from communicating with their drivers and efficiently following the on-track action. Further, Vergne and Lotterer battled hard for the win in the closing laps, with Lotterer trying to pass Vergne on the outside multiple times.

The two even made contact and became locked together nose-to-tail entering Turn 2, but were able to quickly disconnect and continue on without losing any positions.

The two TECHEETAH's hit each other! The battle for the top five is wide open #SantiagoEPrix @TecheetahFE pic.twitter.com/T3yGR39MK1 — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 3, 2018

However, Vergne held off all challenges to take the victory, his second in Formula E and the first 1-2 finish for any team in Formula E competition.

.@TecheetahFE secure an historic one-two finish in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship! pic.twitter.com/DXmRN5EkGJ — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 3, 2018

Behind the Techeetah teammates, Sebastien Buemi finished third for Renault e.dams, outdueling Nelson Piquet Jr. in the Panasonic Jaguar Racing entry. Piquet, in an attempt to pass Buemi for third, overshot his corner entry and gently nosed into the tire barrier. However, he rebounded to finish sixth.

Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth for Mahindra Racing, with Sam Bird in fifth for DS Virgin Racing.

The victory also sees Vergne take the championship lead by five points over Rosenqvist.

